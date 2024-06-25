FLASHBACK - Pele Landi trashing Anderson Silva

The other thread about fighters who used to be friends made me think of this old classic. This was around the time Anderson was at the peak of his fame, and Pele calls him out for ducking him, being fake, forgetting where he comes from now that he's rich, and so on. I don't know the real backstory to this so I'm hoping someone who views this can fill me in, but the rant is definitely entertaining and includes a hilarious Anderson voice impression.For those who don't know Jose Pele Landi, he was definitely one of the most violent and brutal guys from the Vale Tudo days, knocked out some OG UFC champs like Matt Hughes and Pat Miletich, and was one of the original Chute Boxe assassins from the late 90's, he was basically what you would expect to get if Anderson and Wanderlei Silva ever had a child.