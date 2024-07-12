Media Flashback Friday: Joe Riggs vs. Nick Diaz, Both in the Cage, and at the Hospital.

I always remember Riggs shooting his hand with a gun, Anik would have salivated to talk about it like he does when folks are going through divorces.
 
"We're taking you to the hospital. We gotta close that cut and do some xrays."
"Can we maybe go to a different hospital? That guy looks really wound up."
"No we have to send you in the same ambulance truck. Good luck."
 
Nick's a pretty cool guy in real life. Random story but my girlfriend used to work at a sushi bar in Stockton and Nick stopped by one time. He got a take-out order and dipped but still left a huge tip which was nice.
 
Are we not supposed to dip sushi in the wasabistuff? Tastes very plain without it.
 
