Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
The Full Episode if You're Interested:
That hospital fight story from Riggs was some of the craziest shit ever.
Nick Diaz was a monster back in the day. Loco essay.
Are we not supposed to dip sushi in the wasabistuff? Tastes very plain without it.Nick's a pretty cool guy in real life. Random story but my girlfriend used to work at a sushi bar in Stockton and Nick stopped by one time. He got a take-out order and dipped but still left a huge tip which was nice.
