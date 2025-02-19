  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Fights that happened after the bell?

Pierce 34

Pierce 34

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Dec 6, 2024
Messages
204
Reaction score
378
There's a compilation on YT where boxers get into fights after the bell. In mma I can only think of khabib vs conor and shogun vs Coleman in Pride. Nick Diaz vs Riggs which was at the hospital
 
maxresdefault.jpg


daley41.jpg
 
oski said:
Diaz' whole team v Mayham's whole team.

Almost seemed scripted.
Click to expand...
I think they just jumped Mayhem. He randomly appeared in the cage after Sheilds beat Henderson demanding a rematch.
 
Pierce 34 said:
There's a compilation on YT where boxers get into fights after the bell. In mma I can only think of khabib vs conor and shogun vs Coleman in Pride. Nick Diaz vs Riggs which was at the hospital
Click to expand...
I forgot about Shogun vs Coleman!
Do we have footage of that?
 
Badr Hari might've had a few in kickboxing, his "army" was always ready to react.
 
Pierce 34 said:
Someone recorded it from the audience LOL

Click to expand...


I watched this live, as it happened... it was an amazing meltdown...

I feel terrible for saying that it was shocking AND hilarious to see it all play out... poor Shogun couldn't do much but clutch his elbow and accept the beatdown from a confused, roided-up Coleman (reminder to not startle a gorilla in the wild), then Wanderlei jumps in and stomps Coleman's head while holding onto the ropes for extra leverage (something tells me he's done this before).

Wanderlei was truly made for moments like these.

Also, there's a better video out there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

X
Top 10 controversial decisions in MMA history
2
Replies
35
Views
973
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,675
Messages
56,914,915
Members
175,456
Latest member
6foot4njacked

Share this page

Back
Top