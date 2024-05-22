deadshot138
I take cod liver oil for the supposed health benefits but may ditch it after reading this. Do you guys take fish oil supplements?
In other words, this many not mean much.The study analyzed data on over 415,000 people ages 40 to 69 participating in the UK Biobank, a longitudinal study of the health of people in the United Kingdom. Nearly one-third of those people, who were followed for an average of 12 years, said they regularly used fish oil supplements.