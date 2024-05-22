News Fish Oil May Increase Risk of Heart Issues and Stroke

Just eat fish and don't take that rancid oil in pill form.
 
Should still be fine for most Americans since they probabaly have heart disease.
 
I heard once Wine helped reduce hear disease . Since then I have started drinking wine and have not looked of thats been debunked an I never will.
 
Its disturbing how people believe anything on the internet. It wasn't long ago that making statements like this based on one "study" was unheard of because it wasn't validated.
 
The study analyzed data on over 415,000 people ages 40 to 69 participating in the UK Biobank, a longitudinal study of the health of people in the United Kingdom. Nearly one-third of those people, who were followed for an average of 12 years, said they regularly used fish oil supplements.
In other words, this many not mean much.

We're taking people at their word, and we may be doing nothing more than establishing a correlation to affluence.
 
