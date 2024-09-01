First Time Brisket Smoke. Seeking Pointers.

Having a little gathering of sorts and being the manliest man of the group, I'm in charge of smoking the brisket. Problem is it's all new to me.

Guy left me an 11lb brisket, already trimmed of excess fat. I put a rub on it this morning . Paprika and garlic and instant coffee and all kinds of shit....that's not the part I'm concerned about.

Buddy also left me his Traeger smoker/grill to cook it on, a device I've never used before. I do have a good probe to put in it for temp watch.
My plan was to throw it on to smoke at 225° til it hit about 160° then wrap it in foil and keep at it til 205°. I'd then take it off and throw it in a smaller cooler to slowly cool/temper for a couple hours. Is this not the way?
I was also left some butchers paper to wrap it in but I don't understand what exactly I would do with that or how it would be a benefit over the foil. Thoughts on that are welcome.
I'm expecting it to take around 10-12 hours but we'll see how it goes.

Anyways, the guy should just do it himself instead of let me stress over it but here we are. Help?
 
Low and Slow for the win !​

Reminds me of my high school sweetheart.
I met her while riding the short bus, was love at 1st site.
She was a brunet, just under 4 feet tall, with a 38 IQ.
 
Thanks buddy, I'll keep that in mind!
 
