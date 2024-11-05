Sherbros, Desperate time so seeking some help.

So for past few years I have been working as a freelance 3D artist

my artstation marketplace: https://www.artstation.com/sayantanbanerjee4/store?tab=digital_product

and my artstation profile :https://sayantanbanerjee4.artstation.com/

https://sayantanbanerjee4.artstation.com/projects/Ke5JkW.

So I was doing some odd jobs & freelancing here & there & I was getting by as I am alone.

now the story is that I hit a wall at the beginning of this year, when suddenly my contacts have started dried down. So, in the meantime all my savings have gone & Iam in a debt from one of my previous loan around $10K.


But the silverline is that I have gotten a job to a local toy/Statue manufacturer who sell statues by 3D printing them & I have got hired as a designer, As I know a little bit of Zbrush.


Problem is I am not starting before December (or it could be January), So I needed at least $300 USD for my 2 months of expenses (Here in India $300 translates to around 24000 INR, which is not lot, but enough for a single person to go buy for a month or two). And my electric bill & other some bills are due for months.

So at least it will buy me sometime until I start my job. I will pay back anyone when I will be starting my job.


It is a desperate time & I know it is practically begging, but things have hit to a desperation that I have to post it here. I genuinely don't have many friends & sherdog is the only forum where I am currently active (not very much as I used to be)

So I will be highly obliged if someone can help me in this dire time.
 
I checked out your portfolio. Nice stuff! I really liked the well. I've done some 3D modeling back in the day and have always wanted to get back into it.
 
FedorGOAT said:
No mate, I am dead serious. You can check my post history & some of users will attest to me as well. at least those who know me in this forum.
Just tag the guy that gives posters money all the time but he will also sleep with your wife if you have one so becareful.
 
