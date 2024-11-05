Sherbros, Desperate time so seeking some help.

FedorGOAT
So for past few years I have been working as a freelance 3D artist
my artstation marketplace: https://www.artstation.com/sayantanbanerjee4/store?tab=digital_product
and my artstation profile :https://sayantanbanerjee4.artstation.com/
https://sayantanbanerjee4.artstation.com/projects/Ke5JkW.
So I was doing some odd jobs & freelancing here & there & I was getting by as I am alone.
now the story is that I hit a wall at the beginning of this year, when suddenly my contacts have started dried down. So, in the meantime all my savings have gone & Iam in a debt from one of my previous loan around $10K.
But the silverline is that I have gotten a job to a local toy/Statue manufacturer who sell statues by 3D printing them & I have got hired as a designer, As I know a little bit of Zbrush.
Problem is I am not starting before December (or it could be January), So I needed at least $300 USD for my 2 months of expenses (Here in India $300 translates to around 24000 INR, which is not lot, but enough for a single person to go buy for a month or two). And my electric bill & other some bills are due for months.
So at least it will buy me sometime until I start my job. I will pay back anyone when I will be starting my job.
It is a desperate time & I know it is practically begging, but things have hit to a desperation that I have to post it here. I genuinely don't have many friends & sherdog is the only forum where I am currently active (not very much as I used to be)
So I will be highly obliged if someone can help me in this dire time.
