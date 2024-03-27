First Kung Fu Master In America?

Ogata

Ogata

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 30, 2013
Messages
18,805
Reaction score
9,706
I am wondering, who brought Kung Fu in to America?

I mean first Karateka in America is Robert Trios who credited Yashiro Konishi. Of course lots of Americans learned judo and other Japanese martial arts and brought the art. But Kung Fu has always been elusive art for the longest time and I am trying to find if there was a particular individual who first introduced Kung Fu to America during the Chinese immigration to US?
 
Senzo Tanaka?

6428b9eb-9960-4fab-9e66-36f4d568e578_text.gif
 
Interesting question. From what I read the first Chinese immigration to America occurred in the 1830's. So the answer to the question will probably be unknown. Since record keeping wasn't very good back then. I'm also assuming that any sort of Kung Fu school was strictly only for Chinese people. Making them underground and unknown to most of the public in America..
 
Yie ar kung fu was my video game of choice. And ultimately it would ruin my relationship with my grandma who I would steal from to make sure my quarters never ran out on the machine.
 
Reach4theSky said:
Interesting question. From what I read the first Chinese immigration to America occurred in the 1830's. So the answer to the question will probably be unknown. Since record keeping wasn't very good back then. I'm also assuming that any sort of Kung Fu school was strictly only for Chinese people. Making them underground and unknown to most of the public in America..
Click to expand...

See I thought about this and I was thinking about this watching the warrior series which takes place in 1878 and then reading about the history of Chinese in San Francisco and the Chinese exclusion act that came after.

It got me wondering one thing after reading this:

Screenshot_27-3-2024_174811_www.google.ca.jpeg

What made me wonder is, when they came to America, they were much like a happy go lucky child in a sense of having a sense of innocence and optimism looking for prosperity and adventure before facing cruelty of the world. So before their dreams shattered, I wonder if the early migrants had a Kung Fu master who were more than happy to share their Kung Fu with Americans before everything went to crap?

There was Lau Bun who came to America to share his Chinese Medicine and first day, he got in to a fight with immigration officer, dropped his ass, took out four cops, ran and the hop sing offered him protection if he taught Kung Fu to the tong + being an enforcer.


Dude went from wanting to heal people only to end up becoming a gangster. He was born in 1891 and so immigration was happening 50 years before he was born. I always wondered if the beginning of Chinese immigration started off on a friendly term and then conflict kicked in.
 
1830s.

Here is an accessible and credible article.
martialartsnewyork.org

First News of Kung Fu Arrives in America, 1830

During the eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, the history of martial arts in the United States was purely western, encompassing European-style pugilism, wrestling, fencing, as well as a div…
martialartsnewyork.org martialartsnewyork.org
 
In my former village of mine, I was instruct in art of Bladeless Bushido by my master Choi. Art was been quite similar to internal kung fu style through use of chi and palm strike. Where we was become different was in strike preference as Bladeless Bushido was mainly been sideways strike to face or sternum.

Closest to this I have seen in America is fames Western wrestle icon Nature Boi "Ric" Flair. He was come to my country for record-break event one year and he was learn Bladeless Bushido from master Choi and incorporating heavy in his style of his. Now it was fully integrate in Western style wrestling.



Maybe you was contact HHH or even better Rock Johnson and they teach you my #UFCFriend and you will no caps have excellent instruction lineage to brag to family and friend(s) 🗣️📠🚫🖨️🤼‍♀️🥋

Sending 🐻 💕 your way and many much luck on your martial art #Warrior journey of yours.
 
Last edited:
I heard it was these dudes...
1711597834067.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Smokes
Smokes’s Kumite Yr 2
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
Fedorgasm
Fedorgasm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,807
Messages
55,308,868
Members
174,732
Latest member
herrsackbauer

Share this page

Back
Top