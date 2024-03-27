First Kung Fu Master In America?

Reach4theSky said: Interesting question. From what I read the first Chinese immigration to America occurred in the 1830's. So the answer to the question will probably be unknown. Since record keeping wasn't very good back then. I'm also assuming that any sort of Kung Fu school was strictly only for Chinese people. Making them underground and unknown to most of the public in America.. Click to expand...

See I thought about this and I was thinking about this watching the warrior series which takes place in 1878 and then reading about the history of Chinese in San Francisco and the Chinese exclusion act that came after.It got me wondering one thing after reading this:What made me wonder is, when they came to America, they were much like a happy go lucky child in a sense of having a sense of innocence and optimism looking for prosperity and adventure before facing cruelty of the world. So before their dreams shattered, I wonder if the early migrants had a Kung Fu master who were more than happy to share their Kung Fu with Americans before everything went to crap?There was Lau Bun who came to America to share his Chinese Medicine and first day, he got in to a fight with immigration officer, dropped his ass, took out four cops, ran and the hop sing offered him protection if he taught Kung Fu to the tong + being an enforcer.Dude went from wanting to heal people only to end up becoming a gangster. He was born in 1891 and so immigration was happening 50 years before he was born. I always wondered if the beginning of Chinese immigration started off on a friendly term and then conflict kicked in.