Fiona Apple world is bulls***

Agree with her?

Correction - Actually her career continued for a much longer time.

Fiona Apple - Wikipedia

Back then she was promoted on VH1 and MTV and I honestly don't recall ever seeing her again, or her music videos, after this MTV awards appearance.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Yeah she could have been blacklisted, you never know.
Quick wiki read says she won 97 MTV award (where she said that) and 3 Grammys + 1 MTV award afterwards. Whole lot of other awards or nominations. Thats well for a musician with 5 released studio albums no?

Maybe some execs etc didnt like what she said but dont look like blacklisted to me?
 
Rawex said:
I didn't read the wiki, thank you.

Good she had a decent career after. It suck if she got cancelled because of something she said.
 
She would know better than me about her world. Maybe its a bullshit reality but its not that bad when you get to be rich while living in bullshit world. If it really bothered her she could have gotten out at any time. Surpringly she didnt odd.
 
Bobby00 said:
She would know better than me about her world. Maybe its a bullshit reality but its not that bad when you get to be rich while living in bullshit world. If it really bothered her she could have gotten out at any time. Surpringly she didnt odd.
I think her msg was don't follow the crowd kind of thing. Just do what you think is right through your own personal intuition.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Don't know if she was 'cancelled' or it was the normal flow of music publishers promoting a new 'star' for a few years hoping they'd gain major popularity, but they don't gain the amount of popularity the publishers hope, so they stop promoting her and just let her do the low-key music tours for as long as she'd like to, while occasionally releasing a low-budget album.

Some artists become huge, some don't.
That's just the way it works.

And that speech wasn't really 'edgy' at the time, and counter-culture within the entertainment culture has always been a meta subject.

Think at that same MTV awards show Marilyn Manson 'Dope Show.'
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
I think her msg was don't follow the crowd kind of thing. Just do what you think is right for your own personal intuition.
I have a cousin who is really dumb his intuition just calls him to dumb and dangerous situations. Any good choice he has ever made was by influence of family or friends. To that point what if your intuition is shit or can even lead to bad things? Some people have a skill of always picking the wrong even when its obvious to everyone else.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Yeah that's true, the ebbs and flows of the business. She was never going to be a massive star, I don't think she ever wanted to be. It's all good. She's at least working singer/artist just plugging away making ends meet.
 
Bobby00 said:
I have a cousin who is really dumb his intuition just calls him to dumb and dangerous situations. Any good choice he has ever made was by influence of family or friends. To that point what if your intuition is shit or can even lead to bad things? Some people have a skill of always picking the wrong even when its obvious to everyone else.
That's true to. Sometime there are people who lack common sense. So yeah, that's true.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
And could also be that she didnt want to work nonstop, hence the 5 albums over 20ish years (or touring all year long) but still make great amount of money (assuming that she did, sure maybe not top 10 most paid musicians each year or top 10-50 in last 20 years but way more money than average person).
 
Rawex said:
Yeah that's a good point.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
I think the market for heroine addict looking, bitter women, with a good voice, started to dwindle.

Her next album got airplay. It had quite a few good songs. Then she stopped for like six years.

If you want to see a cancelling that sucked from that time period, look up Poe.
 
One of my faves.
Batshit crazy & bit hypocritically corrupt in her position, but yeah... she's smart AF in her craft & insightful in her own right. Prolly developed a bit more of wisdom in her ups & downs in the last 27 years, from that quote, growing up.
One of my favorite albums.
1732889626432.jpeg


 
She literally said nothing. Absolutely nothing of importance, value or insight.

Theatrical mumbling.

Why is this a thread bro?
 
Natural Order said:
Well it's getting a lot of replies/feedback, regardless what you think.
 
