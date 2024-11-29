Fiona Apple world is bulls***

Don't know if she was 'cancelled' or it was the normal flow of music publishers promoting a new 'star' for a few years hoping they'd gain major popularity, but they don't gain the amount of popularity the publishers hope, so they stop promoting her and just let her do the low-key music tours for as long as she'd like to, while occasionally releasing a low-budget album.



Some artists become huge, some don't.

That's just the way it works.



And that speech wasn't really 'edgy' at the time, and counter-culture within the entertainment culture has always been a meta subject.



Think at that same MTV awards show Marilyn Manson 'Dope Show.'