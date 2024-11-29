Fiona Apple world is bulls***

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
She said this way back in 1997.
And *poof* she was never heard from again.
Quick wiki read says she won 97 MTV award (where she said that) and 3 Grammys + 1 MTV award afterwards. Whole lot of other awards or nominations. Thats well for a musician with 5 released studio albums no?Yeah she could have been blacklisted, you never know.
Quick wiki read says she won 97 MTV award (where she said that) and 3 Grammys + 1 MTV award afterwards. Whole lot of other awards or nominations. Thats well for a musician with 5 released studio albums no?
Maybe some execs etc didnt like what she said but dont look like blacklisted to me?
She would know better than me about her world. Maybe its a bullshit reality but its not that bad when you get to be rich while living in bullshit world. If it really bothered her she could have gotten out at any time. Surpringly she didnt odd.
I have a cousin who is really dumb his intuition just calls him to dumb and dangerous situations. Any good choice he has ever made was by influence of family or friends. To that point what if your intuition is shit or can even lead to bad things? Some people have a skill of always picking the wrong even when its obvious to everyone else.I think her msg was don't follow the crowd kind of thing. Just do what you think is right for your own personal intuition.
Don't know if she was 'cancelled' or it was the normal flow of music publishers promoting a new 'star' for a few years hoping they'd gain major popularity, but they don't gain the amount of popularity the publishers hope, so they stop promoting her and just let her do the low-key music tours for as long as she'd like to, while occasionally releasing a low-budget album.
Some artists become huge, some don't.
That's just the way it works.
And that speech wasn't really 'edgy' at the time, and counter-culture within the entertainment culture has always been a meta subject.
Think at that same MTV awards show Marilyn Manson 'Dope Show.'
And could also be that she didnt want to work nonstop, hence the 5 albums over 20ish years (or touring all year long) but still make great amount of money (assuming that she did, sure maybe not top 10 most paid musicians each year or top 10-50 in last 20 years but way more money than average person).
She literally said nothing. Absolutely nothing of importance, value or insight.
Theatrical mumbling.
Why is this a thread bro?