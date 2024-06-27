Finding partners who are interested in working on techniques?

robyn.zarrien
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jun 27, 2024
- Messages
- 1
- Reaction score
- 1
Hi everyone,
Everyone talks about the importance of drilling techniques. I've been training for a year and a half, and personally I've witnessed significant improvements in my technique and overall performance through consistent drilling.
However, since moving to my new gym, I've noticed that we don't have a culture of regular open mats. It's been a challenge to find a drilling partner who is equally interested in working on specific techniques outside of class. Unfortunately, my gym also doesn't have a group chat where I could easily connect with someone.
Any tips/advice on how to connect with like-minded practitioners for focused training sessions outside the regular classes?
Everyone talks about the importance of drilling techniques. I've been training for a year and a half, and personally I've witnessed significant improvements in my technique and overall performance through consistent drilling.
However, since moving to my new gym, I've noticed that we don't have a culture of regular open mats. It's been a challenge to find a drilling partner who is equally interested in working on specific techniques outside of class. Unfortunately, my gym also doesn't have a group chat where I could easily connect with someone.
Any tips/advice on how to connect with like-minded practitioners for focused training sessions outside the regular classes?