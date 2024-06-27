Finding partners who are interested in working on techniques?

Are you a bluebelt or a white belt?



I find that has you increase in skill and belt you can convince the more beginner level guys to train with you since they think you are better because of the belt.



When I became a blackbelt suddenly I noticed when I asked people if I could practice a move with them and they would jump at the chance.



Best thing is to ask the people after class if you can practice a technique with them. Usually they will want to try and then you build a training partner.



Now a less convention approach but it does work, is to submit them or pass their guard using mostly technique in practice. I found when I was a bluebelt my butterfly sweep was spot on. I was hitting in practice very easily then usually individuals that were shocked at how easy this was for me asked me how I did it.



Once of my main training partner kept asking me how can he avoid it. Then he showed me some wrestling moves and from there it developed into having a partner were we could train technique.