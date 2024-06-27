Finding partners who are interested in working on techniques?

R

robyn.zarrien

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jun 27, 2024
Messages
1
Reaction score
1
Hi everyone,

Everyone talks about the importance of drilling techniques. I've been training for a year and a half, and personally I've witnessed significant improvements in my technique and overall performance through consistent drilling.

However, since moving to my new gym, I've noticed that we don't have a culture of regular open mats. It's been a challenge to find a drilling partner who is equally interested in working on specific techniques outside of class. Unfortunately, my gym also doesn't have a group chat where I could easily connect with someone.

Any tips/advice on how to connect with like-minded practitioners for focused training sessions outside the regular classes?
 
Are you a bluebelt or a white belt?

I find that has you increase in skill and belt you can convince the more beginner level guys to train with you since they think you are better because of the belt.

When I became a blackbelt suddenly I noticed when I asked people if I could practice a move with them and they would jump at the chance.

Best thing is to ask the people after class if you can practice a technique with them. Usually they will want to try and then you build a training partner.

Now a less convention approach but it does work, is to submit them or pass their guard using mostly technique in practice. I found when I was a bluebelt my butterfly sweep was spot on. I was hitting in practice very easily then usually individuals that were shocked at how easy this was for me asked me how I did it.

Once of my main training partner kept asking me how can he avoid it. Then he showed me some wrestling moves and from there it developed into having a partner were we could train technique.
 
I used to practically beg people to drill techniques with me at open mats. People would look at me like I had two heads. I eventually gave up.

At my school, there's always been kind of a private club of guys who drill on their own. They don"t publicize it; if you compete a lot and do well, you will eventually get invited to drill with them.
 
robyn.zarrien said:
Hi everyone,

Everyone talks about the importance of drilling techniques. I've been training for a year and a half, and personally I've witnessed significant improvements in my technique and overall performance through consistent drilling.

However, since moving to my new gym, I've noticed that we don't have a culture of regular open mats. It's been a challenge to find a drilling partner who is equally interested in working on specific techniques outside of class. Unfortunately, my gym also doesn't have a group chat where I could easily connect with someone.

Any tips/advice on how to connect with like-minded practitioners for focused training sessions outside the regular classes?
Click to expand...
I've pretty much stopped training post covid.

But precovid I trained regularly and even travelled to train with jiu jitsu "stars" when I could

I'm not going to give out names but I went to an academy back in 2012 (A big name), I ended up staying at one of his students place (he had a large apartment with multiple rooms for rent), one of the guys living there, in addition to training the regular classes, would drill a technique like 100-200 times at night after training (time depending).

He ended up winning worlds a few years ago.

Not many people want to do drilling (I've found) as it tends to be monotonous and boring too many people.

after that I tried for years to find ones who'd just want to drill like that but everyone just wanted to role.
 
Last edited:
GordoBarraBJJ said:
I've pretty much stopped training post covid.

But precovid I trained regularly and even travelled to train with jiu jitsu "stars" when I could

I'm not going to give out names but I went to an academy back in 2012 (A big name), I ended up staying at one of his students place (he had a large apartment with multiple rooms for rent), one of the guys living there, in addition to training the regular classes, would drill a technique like 100-200 times at night after training (time depending).

He ended up winning worlds a few years ago.

Not many people want to do drilling (I've found) as it tends to be monotonous and boring too many people.

after that I tried for years to find ones who'd just want to drill like that but everyone just wanted to role.
Click to expand...
I'd give anything to be able to drill over and over again with another person. All anyone really cares about is rolling and it sucks.
 
More than drilling, I wish I could find partners with enough awareness to give tips during light rolls .

"A little more to the left and the pressure is much greater" etc...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,457
Messages
55,826,696
Members
174,950
Latest member
Malapropism

Share this page

Back
Top