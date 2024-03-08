Movies Film Soundtrack Nerds

Spam On Rye

Spam On Rye

Anybody else addicted to film soundtracks? Always looking for new finds. Don't even need to like the movie but it's a plus:

• Sex of Their Bodies - Piero Umiliani
• Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Soundtracks
• Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence - Ryuichi
Sakamoto
• Assault on Precinct 13 - John Carpenter
• The Little Mermaid - Zdenek Liska
• Street of Crocodiles - Lech Jankowski
• Angel's Egg - Yoshihiro Kanno
• The Hired Hand - Bruce Langhorne
• Valerie & Her Week of Wonders - Lubos Fiser
• Warner Herzog Soundtracks - Popol Vuh
• Akira - Geinoh Yamashirogumi
• Sorcerer - Tangerine Dream
• Ran - Toru Takemitsu
• Teen Witch - Richard Elliot
• Stalker - Eduard Artemyev
• The Shining - V/A
• There Will Be Blood - Jonny Greenwood
• Woman In The Dunes - Toru Takemitsu
• Suspiria - Goblin
• Blade Runner - Vangelis
• Harold & Maude - Cat Stevens
• Marketa Lazarova - Zdenek Liska
• Wes Anderson Soundtracks - V/A
• Dead Man - Neil Young
• Possession - Andrzej Korzynzki
• Rhinestone - Dolly Parton & Sylvester Stallone
• Tetsuo: The Iron Man - Chu Ishikawa
• O Brother, Where Art Thou? - V/A
• The Bird With The Crystal Plumage - Ennio Morricone
• Little Shop of Horrors - Alan Menken
• Halloween lll: Season of the Witch - John Carpenter
• Stanley Kubrick Soundtracks - V/A
• Sergio Leone Soundtracks - Ennio Morricone
• Miami Connection - Dragon Sound
• David Lynch Soundtracks - Angelo Badalamenti
 
scores:
Valhalla Rising (Peter Peter & Peter Kyed)
Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Red Rooms (Dominique Plante)
It Follows (Disasterpeace)
Fudoh: The New Generation (Chu Ishikawa)
Into the Spider-Verse + Across the Spider-Verse (Daniel Pemberton)
Nekromantik + Nekromantik 2 (Hermann Kopp, Daktari Lorenz, John Boy Walton, Peter Kowalski)

soundtracks:
Ex Drummer
Burst City
Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World
Acid Rain (2019)

misc?:
A Spell to Ward Off the Darkness
 
Big on Fudoh and Burst City. Japan does the best films and music imo.
 
Legend - Tangerine Dream
Risky Business - Tangerine Dream
anything done by James Horner
Last of the Mohicans - Trevor Jones and Randy Edelman
Hannah - Chemical Brothers
 
OP is really good, there are some soundtracks on there I really like which I wouldn't really expect to see pop up on these kind of lists like Toru Takemitsu's films or Chu Ishikawa's Tetsuo soundtrack. Also stuff like Goblin and Popol Vuh. I'm not really into soundtracks but a lot of these stand out to me

I think my favourite soundtrack ever was Popol Vuh's Aguirre The Wrath of God

 
The track 'Aguirre I' is top 10 best pieces ever made imo. It's also what I listen to anytime I go mountain climbing.
 
Almost famous

The Crow
 
