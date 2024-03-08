Spam On Rye
Anybody else addicted to film soundtracks? Always looking for new finds. Don't even need to like the movie but it's a plus:
• Sex of Their Bodies - Piero Umiliani
• Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Soundtracks
• Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence - Ryuichi
Sakamoto
• Assault on Precinct 13 - John Carpenter
• The Little Mermaid - Zdenek Liska
• Street of Crocodiles - Lech Jankowski
• Angel's Egg - Yoshihiro Kanno
• The Hired Hand - Bruce Langhorne
• Valerie & Her Week of Wonders - Lubos Fiser
• Warner Herzog Soundtracks - Popol Vuh
• Akira - Geinoh Yamashirogumi
• Sorcerer - Tangerine Dream
• Ran - Toru Takemitsu
• Teen Witch - Richard Elliot
• Stalker - Eduard Artemyev
• The Shining - V/A
• There Will Be Blood - Jonny Greenwood
• Woman In The Dunes - Toru Takemitsu
• Suspiria - Goblin
• Blade Runner - Vangelis
• Harold & Maude - Cat Stevens
• Marketa Lazarova - Zdenek Liska
• Wes Anderson Soundtracks - V/A
• Dead Man - Neil Young
• Possession - Andrzej Korzynzki
• Rhinestone - Dolly Parton & Sylvester Stallone
• Tetsuo: The Iron Man - Chu Ishikawa
• O Brother, Where Art Thou? - V/A
• The Bird With The Crystal Plumage - Ennio Morricone
• Little Shop of Horrors - Alan Menken
• Halloween lll: Season of the Witch - John Carpenter
• Stanley Kubrick Soundtracks - V/A
• Sergio Leone Soundtracks - Ennio Morricone
• Miami Connection - Dragon Sound
• David Lynch Soundtracks - Angelo Badalamenti
