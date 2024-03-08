Anybody else addicted to film soundtracks? Always looking for new finds. Don't even need to like the movie but it's a plus:



• Sex of Their Bodies - Piero Umiliani

• Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Soundtracks

• Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence - Ryuichi

Sakamoto

• Assault on Precinct 13 - John Carpenter

• The Little Mermaid - Zdenek Liska

• Street of Crocodiles - Lech Jankowski

• Angel's Egg - Yoshihiro Kanno

• The Hired Hand - Bruce Langhorne

• Valerie & Her Week of Wonders - Lubos Fiser

• Warner Herzog Soundtracks - Popol Vuh

• Akira - Geinoh Yamashirogumi

• Sorcerer - Tangerine Dream

• Ran - Toru Takemitsu

• Teen Witch - Richard Elliot

• Stalker - Eduard Artemyev

• The Shining - V/A

• There Will Be Blood - Jonny Greenwood

• Woman In The Dunes - Toru Takemitsu

• Suspiria - Goblin

• Blade Runner - Vangelis

• Harold & Maude - Cat Stevens

• Marketa Lazarova - Zdenek Liska

• Wes Anderson Soundtracks - V/A

• Dead Man - Neil Young

• Possession - Andrzej Korzynzki

• Rhinestone - Dolly Parton & Sylvester Stallone

• Tetsuo: The Iron Man - Chu Ishikawa

• O Brother, Where Art Thou? - V/A

• The Bird With The Crystal Plumage - Ennio Morricone

• Little Shop of Horrors - Alan Menken

• Halloween lll: Season of the Witch - John Carpenter

• Stanley Kubrick Soundtracks - V/A

• Sergio Leone Soundtracks - Ennio Morricone

• Miami Connection - Dragon Sound

• David Lynch Soundtracks - Angelo Badalamenti