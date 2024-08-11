Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Spivac vs Tybura

Sergei Spivac vs Jailton Almeida – Sergei restores parity against Tybura with a big win and a quick submission, and as one of the more mobile heavyweight grapplers, I’d like to see how he matches up against Jailton Almeida next. Almeida is an absolute beast, and will look to take Spivac down and make quick work of him on the ground, but only Aspinall and Gane have beaten him in the past 4 years… that’s not bad company if you can join them! Jailton will use a second successive win to springboard his way towards the top 5 – which is about to lose both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic if rumours are accurate…

Marcin Tybura vs Shamil Gaziev – Tybura loses to Spivac and slides below him in the rankings, tying them up at 1-1. I’d like to see him face Shamil Gaziev next, the Russian looking strong last time out against Don’Tale Mayes, his only career defeat coming in a 5 rounder against the dangerous Jairzinho Rozenstruik. This would be an opportunity for Gaziev to circumnavigate Jairzinho in what might just be a more suitable stylistic challenge.

Chepe Mariscal vs Sodiq Yusuff – Chepe Mariscal’s unlikely UFC run extends itself to 4 straight wins, his toughness, cardio and scrambling giving him the opportunity to beat down Damon Jackson in what was eventually a pretty lopsided bout. I’d say that’s the biggest win over Mariscal’s career, an old fight with Youssef Zalal aside, and I’d like to see if he can keep it going against ‘Super’ Sodiq Yusuff, a formerly ranked featherweight on a two-fight skid. It’s not easy beating Yusuff, though, only the likes of Arnold Allen, Edson Barboza and Diego Lopes have got it done in the UFC.

Damon Jackson vs Jack Shore – Shore got blitzed by Joanderson Brito, but have no doubts he’s a skilled featherweight who out-worked and submits most of his opponents. Damon Jackson is no stranger to submission wins, and has some sneaky weapons (tonight he landed plentiful knees, for example), but is starting to show his age and while his durability is there, he has shown he will fade later on in fights. Can he put Shore away, or does the pattern continue? Both guys need a win to show they have divisional relevance.

Danny Barlow vs Sam Patterson – Danny Barlow squeaked past Veretennikov in a pretty mundane, low-action striking battle. Barlow does have real finishing ability, though, and I’d like to see him face something totally different next time. Sam Patterson got blitzed in his UFC debut against Yamal Ashmouz, but has made quick work of back-to-back opponents with R1SUB chokes. Does Barlow get back to KOing opponents? Or does Patterson and his very tidy grappling keep rolling?

Nikolay Veretennikov vs Charles Radtke – Two guys who are already 34 despite making their UFC debuts only recently, these two can be rough and rugged, but tonight wasn’t really a showcase performance from the Kazakh. Both now coming off a loss, does Chuck Buffalo get back to winning ways after being out-matched against Carlos Prates, or can Nikolay show he truly belongs in the UFC?

Chris Gutierrez vs Said Nurmagomedov – Chris Gutierrez did enough to get the decision without really standing out too much. It was a relatively safe performance, heavy on leg kicks as always, but he still conceded R2 after being taken down by the debutant Le. I’d like to see him face Said Nurmagomedov next, hopefully Said can draw Chris into more of a firefight, both guys have a ton of UFC wins, can be exciting, and should be chasing down the top 15 – especially Chris, who was once ranked himself. Beating Said will be a huge challenge though. That said, his teammate Jonathan Martinez got it done.

Quang Le vs Bernardo Sopaj – Le certainly looked like he belonged, even if the experience of Gutierrez ultimately paid off. I’d like to see Le back in there pretty quickly if possible, this time against an entry level guy like Albanian Bernado Sopaj – also 0-1 in the UFC. Sopaj did score 3 takedowns on Lok Dog before being put away in R3, so he’s no slouch himself, this could be a sleeper fight on any Fight Night card… it might just steal the show, or at least the prelims!

Yana Santos vs Miesha Tate – There’s no question Yana looked much improved tonight after over a year out. Her kicking game was on full display, she didn’t let Chandler bully her against the cage at all, she sniped that leg really well… just a good performance against a less experienced opponent. Give her Miesha Tate next. Miesha won her last fight in December against Julia Avila by Submission, let’s see how she fares against a fellow veteran whom she hasn’t faced before!

Chelsea Chandler – CUT! Two weight misses in a row suggests Chandler cannot make Bantamweight, the heaviest division in the UFC. Why beat around the bush? She was well beaten tonight despite coming in FIVE POUNDS OVER, I think she’s probably just earned herself a ticket back to Invicta.

Toshiomi Kazama vs Kleydson Rodrigues – What a back-and-forth fight! Kazama came out with the all-action Jiu Jitsu attack, then got hammered early in the second round, before sinking in a fight-ending triangle on an exhausted Grigoriou. He’s 1-2 in the UFC, Kleydson is 1-3, but both have faced some beasts already in their UFC careers. I’d like to see them matched up, should be an all-action bout, can these guys start to string wins together?

Charalampos Grigoriou vs Gaston Bolanos – Grigoriou did show aggression in R2, but that gas tank seemed to go empty way too fast! He’s 0-2 in the UFC now and doesn’t really look like he belongs, still, give him Gaston Bolanos the ex-Bellator veteran and Peruvian kickboxer who is 1-1 in the UFC. Should be a stand up affair, with both guys really needing to show out and bring the aggression here. The pressure is on!

Karol Rosa vs Mayra Bueno Silva – Bueno Silva is #6 coming off 2 losses, Rosa is #8 coming off a win. Bueno Silva is one of only two Brazilian female bantamweights to have been in the UFC longer than Rosa, and they still haven’t met yet. Rosa looked far too much for Pannie Kianzad tonight, busting up her leg AND her face, something Bueno Silva knows all about after losing by doctor’s stoppage last time out. This should be a pretty violent one in the bantamweight division, I would not recommend sleeping on this one!

Pannie Kianzad vs Tainara Lisboa – After 3 straight losses and getting beat up tonight, the tough Swede is probably going to be playing gatekeeper in any future UFC fighters. Lisboa is 2-0, beat Jessie-Rose Clark in her UFC debut, then bested fellow Brazilian Ravena OIiveira – she’s still just 7-2 in MMA, but don’t forget she’s been in there with Valentina Shevchenko twice in Muay Thai and Kickboxing, and her debut was against Norma Dumont – so she’s not going to be in over her head, necessarily. Let’s see if she sinks or swims against an increasingly desperate Pannie Kianzad.

Jhonata Diniz vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta – Diniz moves to 2-0 in the UFC, out-pointing Williams pretty comfortably despite getting taken down and looking a bit lost late in R3. Diniz looked big, strong, and too powerful for Williams, I’d like to see how he stacks up against Waldo Cortes-Acosta next. WCA is 5-1 in the UFC but isn’t ranked and while he out-wrestled Robelis Despaigne, if Diniz can keep improved his takedown defence and keep this standing, we’re gonna get two big old dudes throwing bombs at one another – which is why we watch heavyweight MMA! Winner gets a ranked opponent.

Karl Williams vs Jamal Pogues – Jamal Pogues is 2-1 in the UFC and, like Williams, can wrestle when he needs to. I’m not really sure how this one would go, either, which as they seem to be pretty well-matched. Would the wrestling cancel itself out? Does either fighter hold a significant advantage in the striking? Let’s find out.

Youssef Zalal vs Daniel Pineda – Youssef Zalal needs a step up in competition after submitting Errens pretty easily, and out-striking him for the duration of their R1 fight. Don’t sleep on Pineda being another easy opponent though – Pineda is a lethal finisher despite being 39 years old and has only been losing to respectable opposition. It’s a stepping stone-style fight for Zalal, but one that poses a decent amount of danger for him. Pineda has a 100 % finish rate for a reason. That must be negotiated as Zalal tries to climb that ladder.

Jarno Errens vs Westin Wilson – That’s 4 fights for Jarno and he’s just 1-3 – he’s in danger of being cut, but assuming they keep him on the strength of a recent win over Steven Nguyen, I’d like to see him face 1-2 Westin Wilson next. There’s a good chance both get given DWCS opponents, but this fight seems fair and would give someone the chance to get that elusive second win under their belt.

Stephanie Luciano vs Shauna Bannon – Luciano sniped Talita and ‘avenged’ their DWCS draw, a fight Luciano clearly won. She’s still green, but clearly has a bit of upside. Shauna Bannon doesn’t quite look UFC level to me, but she’s still coming off a win, and is similarly underexperienced also at 6-1. Luciano will be a big favourite, but she must get the win to build that much-needed momentum.

Talita Alencar vs Melissa Martinez – Remember Martinez? She hasn’t been seen since 2022, after losing her UFC debut in an underwhelming outing. Much was expected of her, though, and similarly of the BJJ ace Talita Alencar. While it hasn’t quite happened for either fighter, it’s still early days, and a break out performance in a fun fight for either woman would get fans onside. Run it!
 
Jeez do you hate Bernard Sopaj? Dude took life altering damage his last fight and will need to be on the mend for at least a year following the destruction of his chin.
 
Nice work. I had one thought:
Most amateur matchmakers are saying Spivac vs Jailton Almedia but they just did #8 vs #9. I would be surprised if they got #8 vs #7 next, especially since Spivac had a first round finish. That would the a slow track to say the least.

Wildcard: Pavolovich is coming off 2 losses and will need to earn his ranking. He just fought in June so maybe end of year or early next year. Intriguing matchup and it's not another rematch.
 
Talita Alencar vs. Eduarda Moura - Two formerly unbeaten fighters coming off their first losses. Let's see how they rebound.
Stephanie Luciano vs. Puja Tomar - Both coming off successful debuts. Let's see who can build off this.
Jarno Errens vs. Connor Matthews - Must win fight for both men to get back on the winning track. Another loss for Errens and I think he's cut.
Youssef Zalal vs. Andre Fili - Zalal is looking good so far. I think Fili is a solid test for him next and with another win. I could see him in the rankings.
Karl Williams vs. Mo Usman - Two wrestlers coming off bad losses. Makes sense to me.
Jhonata Diniz vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta - Good win for Diniz even if the fight was lack luster. I think this is a strong test for him next.
Pannie Kianzad vs. Julia Avila - Both women coming off tough losses. I think this is a must win fight to remain in the rankings.
Karol Rosa vs. Holly Holm - Good showing for Rosa. I think this is a solid next step for her.
Charalampos Grigoriou - Cut - I don't see another fight coming his way.
Toshiomi Kazama vs. Muin Gafurov - Both men recently saved their UFC careers with their wins. Let's see who can build off this momentum.
Chelsea Chandler vs. Germaine De Randamie - She probably should be cut for the repeated weight misses alone. If she isn't must win fight for both women.
Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate - Nice return to form for Santos. Surprised this fight hasn't happened sooner.
Quang Le vs. Long Xiao - Rebound fight for both men after losing their UFC debuts.
Chris Gutierrez vs. Victor Henry - Good win for Chris to get back on track. I think a test against a veteran like Henry next will show where he can go.
Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Billy Goff - Rebound fight for both men.
Danny Barlow vs. Oban Elliott - Both 2-0 in the UFC. Let's see who can make it 3.
Damon Jackson vs. Christian Rodriguez - Fun fight between two spoilers.
Chepe Mariscal vs. Sean Woodson - Good win for Mariscal despite the weight miss. Winner of this gets a ranked opponent.
Marcin Tybura vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik - I think Tybura falls out of the top ten with this loss. I do like this bout as his next step.
Serghei Spivac vs. Jailton Almeida - Almeida called for it. Let's see how their grappling compares
 
Nice work. I had one thought:
Most amateur matchmakers are saying Spivac vs Jailton Almedia but they just did #8 vs #9. I would be surprised if they got #8 vs #7 next, especially since Spivac had a first round finish. That would the a slow track to say the least.

Wildcard: Pavolovich is coming off 2 losses and will need to earn his ranking. He just fought in June so maybe end of year or early next year. Intriguing matchup and it's not another rematch.
Yeah man Pavlovich needs a fresh fight and could face either Spivac or Jailton - I think Jailton is the tougher fight, so depending on how much of a priority getting a win for Pav is, that could determine who gets him. I can see Pav vs Jailton getting booked...

Perhaps in that scenario, Spivac vs Blaydes?
 
Gonna read through this later and think of mine, was knackered yesterday so couldn't stay awake through the whole card
 
Yeah man Pavlovich needs a fresh fight and could face either Spivac or Jailton - I think Jailton is the tougher fight, so depending on how much of a priority getting a win for Pav is, that could determine who gets him. I can see Pav vs Jailton getting booked...

Perhaps in that scenario, Spivac vs Blaydes?
Definitely. Good call. I choose Sergei in that situation simply because Curtis just got TKO'd and will likely need some time off. Sergie also got KO'd, but a few months ago and Spivac didn't get hit.

Blaydes vs Spivac would be a nice grappling match. As would Almeida. Fun to play matchmaker.
 
