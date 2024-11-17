Fighting terminal cancer vs. not fighting it

I know a guy who recently died of terminal cancer. He spent the last year or so of his life doing chemo and constantly being sick. He was also in and out of the hospital multiple times a week. I was thinking about how he extended his life, at the cost of his quality of life. Had he not fought the cancer, he would not have lived as long, but would have at least not been constantly sick from chemo, and constantly in and out of hospitals.



Now if he had chosen to not fight the cancer, maybe the cancer itself would have made his life just as bad as the chemo. In that case, there is every reason to fight it. But let's assume that not fighting it would have given him more time to do things he really wanted to before death. Or at least it may have made the time he did have left to spend with his family more enjoyable. Is having a little less time, but being able to enjoy that time better than having more time that is almost nonstop misery?



