Fighters you’re surprised to see still competing?

Who are you surprised by that's still fighting?

I was surprised to see that Clay Guida is still fighting.
It's not like the guy was a super defensive fighter too. The guy was a straight rock 'em sock 'em robot in the early 2000s

Props to the guy for a long career
 
Jim Miller went 1-4 (with 1 split decision win) between 2014-2016 and had 4 straight losses between 2017-2018 so it's pretty shocking to see that he's 6-2 in his last 8 and still rocking it (albeit against lower competition but still).

Even though Arlovski just got released, he's technically still active which is baffling considering the amount of losing streaks he's had. Smartest guy in MMA though; made millions of dollars the last few years taking very little damage fighting low level opponents.

Going from that to perhaps the most dumb person in MMA is Bigfoot Silva who still had a fight this year despite getting KTFO 10 TIMES since his last win in 2015.

Diego Sanchez, Court McGee, Nick Diaz, Tony Ferguson, and of course Cub Swanson are also surprising (most in a negative way). I was also so surprised to see Korean Superboy on the card recently that I had to look it up to make sure it was the same person. His big moment in the FOTY against Cub was 8 years ago and he's practically been a ghost since then.
 
A couple more old veterans still at it:
Cub Swanson
Chris Weidman
 
Anyone doin this 20 yrs is a madman
 
Yoel Romero just knocked some janitor out in Mike Perry's underground fight club, if that counts
 
