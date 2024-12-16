Fighters you’re surprised to see still competing?

John Cena
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 6, 2011
- Messages
- 1,831
- Reaction score
- 435
Who are you surprised by that's still fighting?
I was surprised to see that Clay Guida is still fighting.
It's not like the guy was a super defensive fighter too. The guy was a straight rock 'em sock 'em robot in the early 2000s
Props to the guy for a long career
I was surprised to see that Clay Guida is still fighting.
It's not like the guy was a super defensive fighter too. The guy was a straight rock 'em sock 'em robot in the early 2000s
Props to the guy for a long career