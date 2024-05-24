Fighters who retired too early

I always think of Chad Mendes. He was 33 and ran into Alexander Volkanovski who was unheralded and ranked 10th at the time. He almost put Volk out at one point but got overwhelmed by the pace and finished. He took that as a sign he was past it and retired. Then Volk goes on an insane run and becomes one of the greatest fighters of all time.

I wouldn't see Mendes ever winning a title but he could have been a contender for at least the next few years. I think he smokes the good not great guys hanging around the top 5 now like Ortega and Yair.
 
Gsp had a few more fights in him imo.
Khabib had a few as well
Is Gregor still competing or did he retire?
 
No fighter retires to early.. MMA is a brutal sport that takes a terrible toll on your body.
 
Is Gregor still competing or did he retire?
The weird thing is he never retired, he just stopped accepting fights. After beating Ferreira and getting into the top 10 he refused to take any fights with anyone ranked lower than him. He sank his own career.
 
Shabulat Shamalaev

He got shot and said he'd come back and never did. Dude had crazy timing and power for a 145er
 
Cain Velasquez could have gone longer if he had better knees. He was possibly the best rounded HW UFC champion ever.
 
images
 
