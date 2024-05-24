Fighters who retired too early

I always think of Chad Mendes. He was 33 and ran into Alexander Volkanovski who was unheralded and ranked 10th at the time. He almost put Volk out at one point but got overwhelmed by the pace and finished. He took that as a sign he was past it and retired. Then Volk goes on an insane run and becomes one of the greatest fighters of all time.



I wouldn't see Mendes ever winning a title but he could have been a contender for at least the next few years. I think he smokes the good not great guys hanging around the top 5 now like Ortega and Yair.