Fighters who have won world titles in less than 10 fights

So this list is a little bit pinched but then added to from another forum, let me know if i have missed anyone off and i will update my list, i'm not counting shite like the IBA title



3 Saensak Muangsurin --- WBC Lightwelter

3 Vasyl Lomachenko --- WBO Feather

4 Veeraphol Sahaprom --- WBA Bantam

6 Paul Weir --- WBO Minimum

7 Jeff Fenech ---IBF Bantam

7 Kazuto Ioka --- WBC Minimum

7 Muangchi Kittikasem --- IBF Light Fly

7 Vasyl Lomachenko --- WBO Super Feather

8 Sot Chitilada --- WBC Fly

8 Leon Spinks --- Lineal Heavy

8 Joichiro Tatsuyosh --- WBC Bantamweigh

9 Napa Kiatwanchai --- WBC Minimum

9 Davey Moore --- WBA Lightmiddle

9 Jung Il Byun --- WBC Bantam

9 Hiroki Ioka --- WBC Minimum

9 Paul Weir --- WBO Light Fly



Lomachenko and Wier were not hanging around at all