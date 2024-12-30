Fighters who have won world titles in less than 10 fights

So this list is a little bit pinched but then added to from another forum, let me know if i have missed anyone off and i will update my list, i'm not counting shite like the IBA title

3 Saensak Muangsurin --- WBC Lightwelter
3 Vasyl Lomachenko --- WBO Feather
4 Veeraphol Sahaprom --- WBA Bantam
6 Paul Weir --- WBO Minimum
7 Jeff Fenech ---IBF Bantam
7 Kazuto Ioka --- WBC Minimum
7 Muangchi Kittikasem --- IBF Light Fly
7 Vasyl Lomachenko --- WBO Super Feather
8 Sot Chitilada --- WBC Fly
8 Leon Spinks --- Lineal Heavy
8 Joichiro Tatsuyosh --- WBC Bantamweigh
9 Napa Kiatwanchai --- WBC Minimum
9 Davey Moore --- WBA Lightmiddle
9 Jung Il Byun --- WBC Bantam
9 Hiroki Ioka --- WBC Minimum
9 Paul Weir --- WBO Light Fly

Lomachenko and Wier were not hanging around at all
 
Usyk won his in his 10th fight but you're asking for less? You already mentioned Loma and many others. You can add Rigondeaux & Naoya Inoue to the list. There have been others.
 
Completely irrelevant (sorry), but Benitez winning the a world title at age 17 is more impressive than all of those combined.

Imagine being a child while your high school buddies watch you beat up a world champion boxer.
 
