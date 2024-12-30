Fighters who have won world titles in less than 10 fights

treelo
@red
Dec 19, 2001
So this list is a little bit pinched but then added to from another forum, let me know if i have missed anyone off and i will update my list, i'm not counting shite like the IBA title
3 Saensak Muangsurin --- WBC Lightwelter
3 Vasyl Lomachenko --- WBO Feather
4 Veeraphol Sahaprom --- WBA Bantam
6 Paul Weir --- WBO Minimum
7 Jeff Fenech ---IBF Bantam
7 Kazuto Ioka --- WBC Minimum
7 Muangchi Kittikasem --- IBF Light Fly
7 Vasyl Lomachenko --- WBO Super Feather
8 Sot Chitilada --- WBC Fly
8 Leon Spinks --- Lineal Heavy
8 Joichiro Tatsuyosh --- WBC Bantamweigh
9 Napa Kiatwanchai --- WBC Minimum
9 Davey Moore --- WBA Lightmiddle
9 Jung Il Byun --- WBC Bantam
9 Hiroki Ioka --- WBC Minimum
9 Paul Weir --- WBO Light Fly
Lomachenko and Wier were not hanging around at all
