BEATDOWNS said:



View attachment 1048350



Is there any Who are some fighters that have snapped a bad losing streak? KK always comes to mind 5 straight losses then a 4 fight win streak.Is there any #hopefortony Click to expand...

Tony's next fight after a previous loss will be the one to snap his losing streak, as he's just hitting his primeMark Hunt's walk off KO of the love child of Brock Lesnar and Guy Fieri after losing 6 in a row was very satisfying. He then went on to win 4 in a row and was on the cusp of title contention