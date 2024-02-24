Fighters still making $15k and under

ipowerslapmywife
Some Bellator fighters actually had to go out and sell tickets it's in their contracts. lmfaoRecall Josh Barnett making the argument they were overpaid. Stated that some of these guys don't draw that much. I couldn't argue against that, are they bringing in the amount in tickets? What do you think they should be paid? What's fair for them?
If you’re fighting in the best promotion in the world the base pay should be at least $50kRecall Josh Barnett making the argument they were overpaid. Stated that some of these guys don't draw that much. I couldn't argue against that, are they bringing in the amount in tickets? What do you think they should be paid? What's fair for them?
It's UFC fighters should be paid more, it's the premiere org. But it ignores the fact that low tier Fighters in other orgs make less.And nobody recognizes a single one of those names. The better question is why do you think they deserve to be paid like guys with names who do generate sales.
If you’re fighting in the best promotion in the world the base pay should be at least $50k
So these guys deserve a raise?How do these guys pay for their camp and trainers and everything else. This is supposed to be the number one promotion in the world and you see guys basically fighting for free
ok but why?If you’re fighting in the best promotion in the world the base pay should be at least $50k
It’s the premier promotion and they CAN afford to. No one said they should make millionsok but why?
The UFC brand brings in money but what is that built on? The fighters. Is anyone going to go to a UFC fight with just the main event? UFC 299 with just O'Malley and Vera is going to sell for $69.99? Tickets for that for fight only sells for what?Recall Josh Barnett making the argument they were overpaid. Stated that some of these guys don't draw that much. I couldn't argue against that, are they bringing in the amount in tickets? What do you think they should be paid? What's fair for them?
That should never be the case, pretty wildSome Bellator fighters actually had to go out and sell tickets it's in their contracts. lmfao