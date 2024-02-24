Fighters still making $15k and under

Recall Josh Barnett making the argument they were overpaid. Stated that some of these guys don't draw that much. I couldn't argue against that, are they bringing in the amount in tickets? What do you think they should be paid? What's fair for them?
 
Some Bellator fighters actually had to go out and sell tickets it's in their contracts. lmfao
 
If you’re fighting in the best promotion in the world the base pay should be at least $50k
 
And nobody recognizes a single one of those names. The better question is why do you think they deserve to be paid like guys with names who do generate sales.
 
they were in California, do you think maybe, just maybe, they disclosed less than actual to help against the commie taxes?

It's UFC fighters should be paid more, it's the premiere org. But it ignores the fact that low tier Fighters in other orgs make less.
 
Do any of those guys have any wins in the UFC? Coaches would just be percentage bssed, and it's not like they have to bring in specialist training partners to fight some can on a free card prelim. Not even sure those guys are full time fighters.
 
The UFC brand brings in money but what is that built on? The fighters. Is anyone going to go to a UFC fight with just the main event? UFC 299 with just O'Malley and Vera is going to sell for $69.99? Tickets for that for fight only sells for what?

The UFC have TV money rolling in and need a roster of fighters. There should be a min for a UFC fighter like the Min contracts in every other league. If you want to compare the UFC to sports like Golf or Tennis where you earn what you kill then you have to actually run it with a Meritocracy where winning lets you advance and increase your earnings. The current UFC monopoly allows them to suppress their earnings and increase the amount of money Dana White has to spend on snow in his Las Vegas driveway, his Million Dollar birthday parties for his kids etc. Maybe the UFC min should be at least as much as Dana bets on a single hand of black jack?
 
Here's my perspective, and I'm sure it'll piss a lot of people off =

It's a free-market economy. Fighters sign up for the compensation that they do.

They also train about 2-4 hours a day and many have part-time jobs.

Why exactly should an entry-level UFC fighter make more than a McDonalds cashier for 1/2 the hours put in?

It's a performance-based payment scheme.

A fighter has the opportunity to make an extra $50k in every fight.

If they keep winning their earnings keep increasing.

Every UFC fighter has the opportunity to become a millionaire.

They choose these careers themselves. If they don't like the money they make they can easily transition into physical labor jobs that pay more.
 
