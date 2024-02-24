Fighters still making $15k and under

tritestill said: Recall Josh Barnett making the argument they were overpaid. Stated that some of these guys don't draw that much. I couldn't argue against that, are they bringing in the amount in tickets? What do you think they should be paid? What's fair for them? Click to expand...

The UFC brand brings in money but what is that built on? The fighters. Is anyone going to go to a UFC fight with just the main event? UFC 299 with just O'Malley and Vera is going to sell for $69.99? Tickets for that for fight only sells for what?The UFC have TV money rolling in and need a roster of fighters. There should be a min for a UFC fighter like the Min contracts in every other league. If you want to compare the UFC to sports like Golf or Tennis where you earn what you kill then you have to actually run it with a Meritocracy where winning lets you advance and increase your earnings. The current UFC monopoly allows them to suppress their earnings and increase the amount of money Dana White has to spend on snow in his Las Vegas driveway, his Million Dollar birthday parties for his kids etc. Maybe the UFC min should be at least as much as Dana bets on a single hand of black jack?