Fighters excuses

Sad to see Francis Ngannou's list of excuses for his last fight. Fighters need to understand that excuses are always lame....always. A couple of gem excuses:

Tito saying he had a cracked skull after losing to Forrest
Rampage saying he was poisoned
Conor saying he broke his foot before the Khabib fight

There is a bunch or horrible excuse - what comes to mind?
 

MMA on point made a great video on this <Wink2>
 
I've seen a lot on the dawg lately about Ngannou's excuses and I wasn't aware of any.

Can somebody give me the rundown on what his excuses are?
 
Johny Hendricks having "the wrong training partners" for the Wonderboy fight

Weili Zhang blaming politics and racism after getting KO'ed by Rose (2 of about 25 excuses for that fight)
 
We all love to make fun of some of the more egregious excuses, but the thing is. You absolutely need to be delusional as a fighter.

Knowing you did all the correct preparation, and was the best version of yourself, and still getting beaten, or worse, outclassed, is one of the most demoralising things on the planet.

I actually felt really bad for Marcin Tybura before the Tuivasa fight because he said something to that effect.

Said he really struggled mentally with the Aspinall defeat, as he was the best fighter he'd ever been for that fight, he'd lost weight and was in his career best shape, and he didn't even have a chance to get into the fight. Tom was too fast, too powerful, and too skillful for him to be remotely competitive. He said he had to have a talk with himself about his future because that's the first time he ever lost where he felt he did everything perfect and the other guy was just leagues better than him.
 
