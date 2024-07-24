Fighters excuses

DOMMA
Black Belt
Apr 18, 2016
- 6,994
- 7,689
Sad to see Francis Ngannou's list of excuses for his last fight. Fighters need to understand that excuses are always lame....always. A couple of gem excuses:
Tito saying he had a cracked skull after losing to Forrest
Rampage saying he was poisoned
Conor saying he broke his foot before the Khabib fight
There is a bunch or horrible excuse - what comes to mind?
