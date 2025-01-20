Did Merab set the record for most injury excuses after winning a fight?

prime_lobov
During the post-fight interview after his successful defense, he started rambling for so long about his injuries during training camp that Joe actually had to cut him off.
Sure, there are famous excuse memes for Johny Hendricks, Big Nog, etc, but those were all excuses for losing. Is Merab the new king of excuses after winning?
