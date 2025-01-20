  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Did Merab set the record for most injury excuses after winning a fight?

P

prime_lobov

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jul 5, 2024
Messages
216
Reaction score
302
During the post-fight interview after his successful defense, he started rambling for so long about his injuries during training camp that Joe actually had to cut him off.

Sure, there are famous excuse memes for Johny Hendricks, Big Nog, etc, but those were all excuses for losing. Is Merab the new king of excuses after winning?
 
The Big Babou said:
To be fair, in the lead up to the fight, Umar was trash talking Merab about pulling out with injury

So it's reasonable the Merab should bring this up
Click to expand...
Bring it up, sure, but talk about it exclusively until Rogan tells you to change the subject? Then talk about it until there’s a front page Sherdog article about it?
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Merab is annoying as hell to listen to on the mic, never stops talking and always has a billion different things to say. Had to turn it off after he kept spouting off excuses when he didn't have to considering he won
Click to expand...
He was also about to try to unzip Dana’s pants and suck him off before rogan could even interview him. Dana had to tell him to gtfo
 
He’s an eccentric little weirdo, this isn’t news, besides it’s obvious why he done it.
 
Kevster said:
He’s an eccentric little weirdo, this isn’t news, besides it’s obvious why he done it.
Click to expand...
prime_lobov said:
Bring it up, sure, but talk about it exclusively until Rogan tells you to change the subject? Then talk about it until there’s a front page Sherdog article about it?
Click to expand...
I thought it was the end of the division when he best o'malley, but...

That was a great fight against Umar, a stellar first title defence, and...

The little twerp is starting to grow on me.
 
prime_lobov said:
During the post-fight interview after his successful defense, he started rambling for so long about his injuries during training camp that Joe actually had to cut him off.

Sure, there are famous excuse memes for Johny Hendricks, Big Nog, etc, but those were all excuses for losing. Is Merab the new king of excuses after winning?
Click to expand...

He was letting the ufc know he is a real company man, he had reasons to pull out but didn't unlike Arman, who pulled out last minute.
 
prime_lobov said:
During the post-fight interview after his successful defense, he started rambling for so long about his injuries during training camp that Joe actually had to cut him off.

Sure, there are famous excuse memes for Johny Hendricks, Big Nog, etc, but those were all excuses for losing. Is Merab the new king of excuses after winning?
Click to expand...

What would it be an excuse for?
 
Merab is just not very bright. I've met men of his exact intelligence and type quite a few times from that region of the world.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,806
Messages
56,795,237
Members
175,415
Latest member
eladnonnac

Share this page

Back
Top