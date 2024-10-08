Fighters careers if the UFC didn't use a cage

The Siege said: Fighters would adapt. Fight styles would develop to account for the setting.



We don't give enought credit to fighters and their teams for game planning and adapting to changes.



I hope they go to something similar to the pit if they ever decide to leave the cage.

I'd like to see that too. ONE FC I believe holds MMA fights in both rings and cages. The UFC is so tied into the "octagon" being part of their brand identity I doubt that would happen though. They've pretty much made it into their logo.The Karate Combat fight pit is probably the only decent thing to come out of that org. It was used in the Craig Jones Invitational and there was a great reaction to it.This would have resulted in a wall clinch in the cage: