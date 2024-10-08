Fighters careers if the UFC didn't use a cage

Söze Aldo
The reason the UFC uses a cage instead of a ring or some kind of fight pit is that the original organizers of the Ultimate Fighting Championship wanted a platform that looked "badass". They even considered a moat before settling on the cage. If the UFC hadn't adopted the cage, how might the careers of fighters who used it as part of their game plan have turned out?
Someone like Khabib, was notable for using the cage as a tool for his takedowns. Tactics like 'wall and stall' wouldn't even be possible.
