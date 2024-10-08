Fighters careers if the UFC didn't use a cage

The reason the UFC uses a cage instead of a ring or some kind of fight pit is that the original organizers of the Ultimate Fighting Championship wanted a platform that looked "badass". They even considered a moat before settling on the cage. If the UFC hadn't adopted the cage, how might the careers of fighters who used it as part of their game plan have turned out?

Someone like Khabib, was notable for using the cage as a tool for his takedowns. Tactics like 'wall and stall' wouldn't even be possible.


WoSaTrr3xGkieJuW.jpg

176891226_3917227518364929_5131161601515067423_n.jpg
 
Jon Fitch would've had a two fight career in the UFC

If it was in a ring Izzy would've been cut off and cornered by Romero

giphy.gif
 
Fighters would adapt. Fight styles would develop to account for the setting.

We don't give enought credit to fighters and their teams for game planning and adapting to changes.

I hope they go to something similar to the pit if they ever decide to leave the cage.
 
I'd like to see that too. ONE FC I believe holds MMA fights in both rings and cages. The UFC is so tied into the "octagon" being part of their brand identity I doubt that would happen though. They've pretty much made it into their logo.

The Karate Combat fight pit is probably the only decent thing to come out of that org. It was used in the Craig Jones Invitational and there was a great reaction to it.

This would have resulted in a wall clinch in the cage:

 
The cage benefits grapplers just as much as it benefits strikers in my experience training. I've never trained MMA in a ring though (only striking) so I'm not sure how to compare the 2 in the context of MMA.
 
The Americans wanted the cage for their wrestlers to have an advantage.

Then they bought the competitor with the ring (Pride) and scuttled it.

It's a goddamn shame.
 
I'll say one other thing. The guys who came across had to adapt, change. Change their game completely to the new rule set and for the cage.

I was huge Chuck fan, but seeing Shogun's performance against Chuck (and obv adjustment) was really cool.
 
It is easier to cut a ring than a cage, also it is easier to take someone down against a cage.

Ring = Striker advantage
Cage = Grappler advtantage
 
I definitely think the cage favours more grappling based fighters, primarily wrestlers then anything. If you cant press up against the cage and the opponent could stuff takedowns like Aldo, then what? I believe this is one of the reasons why Pride was way more exciting to watch in its hey. Rarely ever was there stalling. You cant take the guy down...improvise!
 
