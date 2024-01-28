Fighters are now match makers.

Anonymous Mayhem

Anonymous Mayhem

White Belt
@White
Joined
Mar 5, 2023
Messages
28
Reaction score
27
What happened to rankings and the best fighting the best. I'm a little lost with the UFC and how they do things. How do you explain a BMF belt I thought the baddest man was the champion.

Aljamain Sterling
2Merab Dvalishvili
3Henry Cejudo
4Cory Sandhagen
5Petr Yan
6Marlon Vera


HEAVYWEIGHT​

JON JONES

CHAMPION​

JONES_JON_BELT_03_04.png

1Tom AspinallINTERIM
2Ciryl Gane
3Sergei Pavlovich
4Stipe Miocic
 
Anonymous Mayhem said:
What happened to rankings and the best fighting the best. I'm a little lost with the UFC and how they do things. How do you explain a BMF belt I thought the baddest man was the champion.

Aljamain Sterling
2Merab Dvalishvili
3Henry Cejudo
4Cory Sandhagen
5Petr Yan
6Marlon Vera


HEAVYWEIGHT​

JON JONES

CHAMPION​

JONES_JON_BELT_03_04.png

1Tom AspinallINTERIM
2Ciryl Gane
3Sergei Pavlovich
4Stipe Miocic
Click to expand...
Apparently, they HAVE to be their own fight pickers, because of all the people who think it's THEIR responsibility to promote instead of the... promotion. Ya know, like anyone sensible might expect.

TheBulge said:
And we don't even have the Ali-act yet. Imagine how shitty things will be once they get all the "rights" that sherdoggers believe they should have.
Click to expand...
I always called it the 3 P's. Pay, protection, and power.

The most prevalent issue that comes to people's minds is pay. And although that should be higher across the board, there's already a problem of athletes getting paid too much. Pay has always been sports' way of substitution protection, which is where the real argument should be. Talking about these "independent" but extremely dependent contracts so they can be non-employed employees, a lack of union, insurance, pension. I don't think athletes need to live in lavish mansions, but they should damn sure be able to take care of themselves at 80 after putting their bodies on the line for years. Like I said above, pay has always been the substitute. You give some guy 15 million dollars because of their body and no financial advisement nor insurance on that body and then get to go "Well, that's their fault" when all of that's gone on pills not even 5 years after they're retired.

Power, though is exactly the problem you're talking about. The shit that ruined boxing because the athletes now have control over the things they shouldn't have control over. Yeah, there's always shit taking advantage of them, but the answer is giving them a shield, not a sword in return. We've had fucking champions dictating what the opponent can wear, and the level of the belt (which basically determines fouling), and hell, even champions CHANGING THE WEIGHT LIMIT on where they're defending their belt. At a time in MMA where we're all arguing about the lack of universality of rules, can you imagine how fucked up things would get if this happened? Shame is, I don't see examples like this being too far off. If Conor beats Chandler, I will not be surprised to see him try to get a shot against Leon for the belt at maybe 175-180.

If we want incentivize athletes to continue in this sport, they need more protection, they could use more pay, but they damn sure don't need the power.
 
We need Joe Silva back so he can bully these guys into accepting fights.

That or a formal, merit-based, transparent, matchmaking system. That wouldn't be too difficult to come up with and you can add the occasional mini-tournament or lottery-based matchup to inject talented, lower-ranked guys up the ladder.
 
Ts using sherdog like an excel sheet lol
 
There is definitely more ducking than we'll ever hear about. Most of the guys are going to want to wait for easy top 5 fights and avoid the good fighters without a big name. We can only speculate wtf goes on in the negotiation rooms. There should be more forced matchups.
 
It sucks for the fans but I get it too..... after reaching a certain level they don't want to lose all the years of work they don't want to start over again taking a risky fight.

look at benial.... dude was so close and now he will be doing fight nights
 
Anonymous Mayhem said:
What happened to rankings and the best fighting the best. I'm a little lost with the UFC and how they do things. How do you explain a BMF belt I thought the baddest man was the champion.

Aljamain Sterling
2Merab Dvalishvili
3Henry Cejudo
4Cory Sandhagen
5Petr Yan
6Marlon Vera


HEAVYWEIGHT​

JON JONES

CHAMPION​

JONES_JON_BELT_03_04.png

1Tom AspinallINTERIM
2Ciryl Gane
3Sergei Pavlovich
4Stipe Miocic
Click to expand...
It's simple, the UFC only does things based off of future perceived financial gain.
 
It's a combination of public opinion, persuasion with politics, and market value. There is a nice formula I worked out if anyone is interested using objective values.
 
Anonymous Mayhem said:
What happened to rankings and the best fighting the best. I'm a little lost with the UFC and how they do things. How do you explain a BMF belt I thought the baddest man was the champion.

Aljamain Sterling
2Merab Dvalishvili
3Henry Cejudo
4Cory Sandhagen
5Petr Yan
6Marlon Vera


HEAVYWEIGHT​

JON JONES

CHAMPION​

JONES_JON_BELT_03_04.png

1Tom AspinallINTERIM
2Ciryl Gane
3Sergei Pavlovich
4Stipe Miocic
Click to expand...
your talking about the best fighter this planet has ever seen
this is his last fight
why wont you grant him his wish?
because of this bs tom wants his legacy?

tom can wipe out 3 generations of fighters if he wants legacy
thats it
or are you saying tom cant do it ?
lets be real here

if this was 35 years old fedor who wanted his last fight
no one would ever complain here because they love fedor

just admit it your only cherry picking fighters that you love
 
The rankings need to be enforced. But there is a catch. Top fighters in many cases do not fall in rankings far enough due to losses/inactivity. That can cause a lot of rematches unless the system is fixed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AmbassadorFright
"Bantamweight is the most stacked weight class"
Replies
15
Views
780
Domitian
Domitian
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Media The Weasel Nightmare matchups 2023
Replies
10
Views
753
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,246
Messages
54,988,827
Members
174,539
Latest member
ARG0T

Share this page

Back
Top