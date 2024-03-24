Which current UFC fighters are the best in their division, that are not a champion?

Out of these guys - Who's P4P the best fighter?

  • Total voters
    19
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,527
Reaction score
41,104
What I mean best, who do you think is the best fighter in their division. That is not the champion.

Heavyweight - Ciryl Gane (Reason Tom Aspinall is an Interim Champ)
Light Heavyweight - Magomed Ankalaev
Middleweight - Khamzat Chimaev
Welterweight - Shavkat Rakhmonov
Lightweight - Charles Oliveira
Featherweight - Alexander Volkanovski
Bantamweight - Cory Sandhagen
Flyweight - Brandon Moreno

Women's Bantamweight - Ketlen Vieira
Women's Flyweight - Erin Blanchfield
Women's Strawweight - Yan Xianon

Men's Pound-For-Pound - Shavkat Rakhmonov
Women's Pound-For-Pound - Erin Blanchfield
 
125: Mokaev, Kape
135: Umar, Sandhagen
145: Volk, Max
155: Arman, Gamrot
170: Shavkat, MVP
185: Khamzat, Nickel
205: Ankalaev, Jiri
265: Robelas, Volkov
 
Charles..... Great guy, wish him the best, had some solid come from behind victory's... but at the end of the day not the best without a belt in the division...
 
Heavyweight - Pavlovich
Light Heavyweight - Jiri
Middleweight - Izzy
Welterweight - Shavkat
Lightweight - Oliveira
Featherweight - Volkanovski
Bantamweight - Sandhagen
Flyweight - Royval
 
Last edited:
JKS said:
Heavyweight - Pavlovich
Light Heavyweight - Jiri
Middleweight - Izzy
Welterweight - Shavkat
Lightweight - Oliveira
Featherweight - Volkanovski
Bantamweight - Sandhagen
Flyweight - Moreno
Click to expand...
For flyweights it's royval but i agree with the rest.
 
Shavkat tho I don't see him being a dominant champion racking up defenses
 
none of these picks are bad besides khamzat and corey. its money on merab for me and strickland/izzy/jared/whittaker/and Costa are all better than khamzat, he's very untested in the mw division for me to say he's 2nd especially considering that his debut at MW was against a deteriorated and unprepared usman that likely would of won if it was 5 rounds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Predict the champions by the end of 2024
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
IDGETKTFO
IDGETKTFO
J
Best fighters ever in each weight class?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Chomsky Honk
Chomsky Honk
Dana's Conscience
Champion Turnover in 2024
Replies
17
Views
955
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,626
Messages
55,293,876
Members
174,720
Latest member
GSP_Iceman

Share this page

Back
Top