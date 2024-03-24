Which current UFC fighters are the best in their division, that are not a champion?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
What I mean best, who do you think is the best fighter in their division. That is not the champion.
Heavyweight - Ciryl Gane (Reason Tom Aspinall is an Interim Champ)
Light Heavyweight - Magomed Ankalaev
Middleweight - Khamzat Chimaev
Welterweight - Shavkat Rakhmonov
Lightweight - Charles Oliveira
Featherweight - Alexander Volkanovski
Bantamweight - Cory Sandhagen
Flyweight - Brandon Moreno
Women's Bantamweight - Ketlen Vieira
Women's Flyweight - Erin Blanchfield
Women's Strawweight - Yan Xianon
Men's Pound-For-Pound - Shavkat Rakhmonov
Women's Pound-For-Pound - Erin Blanchfield
