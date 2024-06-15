  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira, 0's that might go!

Tatsuro Taira 15-0 faces his toughest test in the Main event.
And Josefine Knutsson 7-0 takes on Polastri in the opener.
Undefeated on the top and bottom of the card. Who will remain unbeaten and who will suffer their first loss? Or will both lose or both stay undefeated?

I feel like there is a good chance both fighters remain undefeated. Josefine is fighting a girl making her UFC debut and should be able to control the fight enough to get the decision. Taira on the other hand is facing a very tough opponent who may prove to be too much for him. I'm picking both to stay undefeated but the main event is fire and could go either way!
 
I picked both Tagir and Perez, but of the two undefeated flyweights I think Taira is the more likely to stay undefeated. He is very good at what he does, but I'm not sure if he's well-rounded enough for this level?

Van I'm just not feeling at all, nice, tidy striker, but still a shame his fight is off.
 
