Fight mileage vs age.

Which factor you thinks plays more into longevity of a fighters career.

For example randy couture was still givener at 45 (no usada tho) where Shogun Rua was pretty much done at 30. Prime wise anyways.

I remember a boxer named Riddick bowe retired at 29 100% due to fight mileage



Max Hollaway is another example. The guy is 32 but his chin just got cracked by ilya. I think max is pretty much downhill from here.

GSP was 32 and the milage was wearing on him and he was smart enough to quit.

You've got guys like tony, nick, and now Cowboy all with a ton of mileage still fighting



So in my opinion fight mileage is more of a determining factor than age but an argument can be made for both.



Discuss