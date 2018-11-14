Fight Finder Requests, v.2

Valhoven
Thank you for your interest in Fight Finder – Sherdog's official MMA database.
Please post below general questions and comments about fighter and/or event requests. To make a specific request for entry and/or update to Fight Finder (FF), send me a private message (PM). Additional contacts to this end are Administrator @JayPettryMMA and our intake team at [email protected].
A general guide to be read on meeting submission standards may be found HERE.
Be mindful that requests for official record do not happen overnight and can be subject to regional processing as well as administrative queuing. Efforts are made to handle all requests in a timely manner. To facilitate this, requests should be submitted in the English language.
Sherdog reserves the right to vet and fact-check any petitioned request. Failure to comply with information requested of petitioner(s) can result in delay or rejection of said request.
In above instances, I will reach out directly. Notification for completed requests will be posted here, or then via PM – to be determined on a case by case basis.
We very much appreciate the accomplishments and affiliations of our requesters and we kindly thank you for wanting our site to record and showcase those accomplishments.
