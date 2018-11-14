Fight Finder Requests, v.2

Valhoven

Valhoven

Fraternal Hymns
Staff member
Forum Administrator
Joined
Jun 12, 2016
Messages
22,595
Reaction score
31,775
Thank you for your interest in Fight Finder – Sherdog's official MMA database.

SD FF 2f.png

Please post below general questions and comments about fighter and/or event requests. To make a specific request for entry and/or update to Fight Finder (FF), send me a private message (PM). Additional contacts to this end are Administrator @JayPettryMMA and our intake team at [email protected].

A general guide to be read on meeting submission standards may be found HERE.

Be mindful that requests for official record do not happen overnight and can be subject to regional processing as well as administrative queuing. Efforts are made to handle all requests in a timely manner. To facilitate this, requests should be submitted in the English language.

Sherdog reserves the right to vet and fact-check any petitioned request. Failure to comply with information requested of petitioner(s) can result in delay or rejection of said request.

In above instances, I will reach out directly. Notification for completed requests will be posted here, or then via PM – to be determined on a case by case basis.

We very much appreciate the accomplishments and affiliations of our requesters and we kindly thank you for wanting our site to record and showcase those accomplishments.
 
Tom, the requested biographical updates to your profile have been added.

We appreciate your patience. At next login, feel free to surf over to our UFC and Worldwide MMA forums to share your thoughts on current affairs in the sport.

@Tom N
 
Hi, Shogun.

Our official page for Simply the Best 20 is currently up-to-date.

@shogun490
 
Evening, Arnaud.

Kavkaz Fighting Alliance's September showing has been updated as well as the Pro debut of its combatants. Merci for wanting to be a part of the greater FF family.

@ArnaudLamarre
 
Carlo, I've completed one of two items you've petitioned for update. Please see your inbox at next login for follow-up and let's get you all squared away.

Cheers

@Carlo Raspatelli
 
Hamza, your profile request has been completed. You need keep me updated on when your pro-rules debut materialises. Good luck and it was nice talking to you.

@Hamza Hamry "The Warrior"
 
Hi, Arnaud.

KFA's November showing has been updated. Congratulations on another successful event.

@ArnaudLamarre
 
Greetings, Manny.

I've updated as well as corrected your FF presence. Sherdog wishes you all the best in a successful return to the sport!

*Please see your inbox for further enquiry into your match with one João Costa

@Manny Tetopata
 
Valhoven said:
Greetings, Manny.

I've updated as well as corrected your FF presence. Sherdog wishes you all the best in a successful return to the sport!

*Please see your inbox for further enquiry into your match with one João Costa

@Manny Tetopata
Click to expand...
Hi Valhoven! Thank you very much, I just replied to your PM ;)
 
Manny, follow-up to your request is now complete. Thanks for your positive attitude and again, we at Sherdog wish you all the best in your return to the sport.

<LucyBless>
@Manny Tetopata
 
Congratulations, Kaira. Your organisation has been officially registered with us.

@Kaira
 
Thank u. I need at least the first tournament to register a sherdog for our fighters. @Valhoven
 
Hi, Klinger! It was nice to hear from you again after all this time.

Your requested update to affiliation and team for fighter Hercules is now complete.

@Klinger Araujo
 
Afternoon, Alex.

You are all set, both biographically and in record. We wish you all the best in training for your next outing!

When your schedule allows, feel free to stop by our UFC and Worldwide MMA Discussions.

@Alexander Del Aguila
 
Shogun, nice to hear from you again.

I went ahead this morning and completed updates and/or corrections for combatant Xiomara as well as HFT's official August line-up. Thanks for reaching out and have a good one!

@shogun490
 
Valhoven said:
Afternoon, Alex.

You are all set, both biographically and in record. We wish you all the best in training for your next outing!

When your schedule allows, feel free to stop by our UFC and Worldwide MMA Discussions.

@Alexander Del Aguila
Click to expand...
Thank you !!! Can you use the picture I have set from here? And also I’m 1-0 I Gave the gentleman all the information from my first fight
 
Alexander Del Aguila said:
Thank you !!! Can you use the picture I have set from here? And also I’m 1-0 I Gave the gentleman all the information from my first fight
Click to expand...
You're welcome.

I cannot use said picture as your face or person is not visible and I recommend 200 x 300 for best resolution, though this advice is only a best-practice; for event-page thumbnails, I recommend 72 x 72. Any picture you'd like me to use must have permission given to do so by the photographer or copyright holder.

We only record-display for professional bouts so you will remain 0-0-0 during your amateur run – but if a fight is missing from your amateur record, send me a PM and I'll handle it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,744
Messages
56,072,062
Members
175,061
Latest member
JackInTheBox

Share this page

Back
Top