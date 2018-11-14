Fight Finder Requests, v.2

Alexander Del Aguila said: Thank you !!! Can you use the picture I have set from here? And also I’m 1-0 I Gave the gentleman all the information from my first fight Click to expand...

You're welcome.I cannot use said picture as your face or person is not visible and I recommend 200 x 300 for best resolution, though this advice is only a best-practice; for event-page thumbnails, I recommend 72 x 72. Any picture you'd like me to use must have permission given to do so by the photographer or copyright holder.We only record-display for professional bouts so you will remain 0-0-0 during your amateur run – but if a fight is missing from your amateur record, send me a PM and I'll handle it.