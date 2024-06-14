Feel really sorry for Khamzat - sometimes life comes at you hard when you have everything you dreamed of lined up

He is gutted beyond belief and I have tried something similar before where everything is lined up for you but you lose it at the last minute.



You start to question yourself was this never meant to happen or were I not meant to be here etc etc.



He has had a streak of unlucky situations that has continued. Covid twice hits him and then his opponent. Then again his opponent pulls with staph and then he gets sick right before TS passing on the opportunity and then gets booked again and gets sick.



Fighting is just sport and I hope the real Khamzat grows from this and realizes you can´t fight destiny as it always arrives but I hope he tries to slowly come back and see if destiny goes his way next time but to not give up. There is more to life then just MMA he should first regain his health.



And to not despair of hope