Feel really sorry for Khamzat - sometimes life comes at you hard when you have everything you dreamed of lined up

He is gutted beyond belief and I have tried something similar before where everything is lined up for you but you lose it at the last minute.

You start to question yourself was this never meant to happen or were I not meant to be here etc etc.

He has had a streak of unlucky situations that has continued. Covid twice hits him and then his opponent. Then again his opponent pulls with staph and then he gets sick right before TS passing on the opportunity and then gets booked again and gets sick.

Fighting is just sport and I hope the real Khamzat grows from this and realizes you can´t fight destiny as it always arrives but I hope he tries to slowly come back and see if destiny goes his way next time but to not give up. There is more to life then just MMA he should first regain his health.

And to not despair of hope
 
Allah is great... sometimes

Other times... not so great

Why, Allah?! Is it the lack of mana?
 
it's a majestic equation of unparalleled circumstance for this man to set foot inside the octagon
 
I do feel for him, however at some point you need to start taking your health seriously and it seems like Kham feels like he’s invincible trying to push through illness.

COVID is no joke and the lasting consequences of it are nothing to be taken lightly.
 
You make your own luck. After he beat Li Jiangliang he decided to fight once a year. Had he kept up three-four fights a year (minimum for an under 28 yr old at the time), he'd have already grabbed his destiny with both hands, sitting with maybe two belts around his belly.
 
I don’t feel sorry for him. He can continue hanging with criminals and threatening people online. I feel sorry for Whittaker and all the fans who were looking forward to the fight.
 
I feel sorry for all the dumbass threads you made about this guy
Is that you Borz!?
 
Maybe he could fight more often if he wasn't friends with a war criminal and wouldn't have visa issues because of it. Such a poor guy.
 
I don't know how you can. My patience as a fan is wearing. Everytime he's gonna fight I'm less and less invested

His schedule has really really changed since his first year. Apparently he can only fight in an exclusive part of the world. There was the Diaz debacle.
 
