Feel bad for Merab

I like the guy but why is he not staying more compose? You can clearly see how panicked he's.

How he had dry mouth the whole press conference, you could smell his stressed halitosis from the screen.



He's already losing in my opinion



He could have played it cool like "I was just messing with him saying he didn't deserve it just to piss him off, but of course he deserve a nice ass whooping."



Instead, he chose to develop halitosis.





Merab "A real man never disrespect another man, you fu**** piece of s***, i have halitosis" Dvalishvili