Feel bad for Merab

R

Rayess

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
343
Reaction score
312
I like the guy but why is he not staying more compose? You can clearly see how panicked he's.
How he had dry mouth the whole press conference, you could smell his stressed halitosis from the screen.

He's already losing in my opinion

He could have played it cool like "I was just messing with him saying he didn't deserve it just to piss him off, but of course he deserve a nice ass whooping."

Instead, he chose to develop halitosis.


Merab "A real man never disrespect another man, you fu**** piece of s***, i have halitosis" Dvalishvili
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AmonTobin
Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
3K
humdizzle
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,984
Messages
56,617,137
Members
175,314
Latest member
GrandFIght98

Share this page

Back
Top