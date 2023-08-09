Senzo Tanaka
Oh no...
Fedor just announced on MMA Hour that is 100% done with MMA but he wants to try boxing. Fedor is my all time favorite fighter but his chin is shot and boxing is not the sport for bad chins.
Edit: Fedor wants his first opponent to be...Mike Tyson.
Update 1-24-24: Per Fedor, Tyson has agreed to the fight. The fight is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia later this year.
