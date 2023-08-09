News Fedor Plans on Boxing Mike Tyson - Fight Agreed Upon - Date to be Announced

Senzo Tanaka

Senzo Tanaka

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 21, 2010
Messages
18,463
Reaction score
8,751
Oh no...

Fedor just announced on MMA Hour that is 100% done with MMA but he wants to try boxing. Fedor is my all time favorite fighter but his chin is shot and boxing is not the sport for bad chins.

Edit: Fedor wants his first opponent to be...Mike Tyson.



Update 1-24-24: Per Fedor, Tyson has agreed to the fight. The fight is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia later this year.
 
Last edited:
The Badr loss, the most recent one, was brutal to the point of affecting his legacy. I don’t think the fandom is there anymore, either.

I doubt Mike would want to fight Fedor, anyway (unless it was a worked boxing match, which would be pointless from my perspective).

Edit: it would be interesting to see Fedor on full gear
 
Last edited:
Those cowboy punches are so telegraphed he might not wanna do that.
 
tyson is retired since 2005, if he fights again, will be an exhibition fight, with no real punches
 
Senzo Tanaka said:
Oh no...

Fedor just announced on MMA Hour that is 100% done with MMA but he wants to try boxing. Fedor is my all time favorite fighter but his chin is shot and boxing is not the sport for bad chins.

Edit: Fedor wants his first opponent to be...Mike Tyson.
Click to expand...
Lmao!!!!!!!!!! Sad ….. he has to be money dry…. He is shot …. He should not be near any HW in the boxing ring …
 
Datsik made a remark (after ko'ing Alexander) that he pitied the Emelianenko name and that Fedor was the next victim on his mma hit list.
<{Joewithit}>
 
im-stoned-laughing-hysterically.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,587
Messages
55,091,151
Members
174,598
Latest member
forshman

Share this page

Back
Top