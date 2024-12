shunyata said: I love the way he used that bomb of an overhand right to crash into the clinch.



More grapplers need to do that, but maybe it only worked for him because of his speed.

Speed is a big part of it. His overhand was also actually a threat that most grapplers don't have. He was fast enough that he could commit the whole way through and get right into the clinch when his opponent was off-balance.Compare it with someone like Maia who was just winging terrible punches hoping to close distance.Fedor had elite power and technique with the speed of a WW.