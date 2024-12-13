Fedor Emelianenko - cardio in the park (Stary Oskol)

Blanqa Blanqua
Enjoy, and comment your reactions or appreciations.
A chubby and stocky Russian guy with a stoic face that worked out in the kiddies playground was the world's baddest man for almost a decade. Never judge a book by its cover
That weird shaking is actually great stability training if you have trashed your shoulders so they keep falling out of place.A chubby and stocky Russian guy with a stoic face that worked out in the kiddies playground was the world's baddest man for almost a decade. Never judge a book by its cover
That’s how every top athlete should be. A true role model.
What the fuck is he even reading?
I would dial this kind of rhetoric back about negative 400 percent.What the fuck is he even reading?
Something that weird sect priest gave him before everything went to shit?
But to do that you would have to give an answer would you not?I would dial this kind of rhetoric back about negative 400 percent.
I zoomed in on photoshop, it's actually 'The Old Man and The Sea' by Ernest HemingwayWhat the fuck is he even reading?
Something that weird sect priest gave him before everything went to shit?
I always found Oliviera a bit Fedor like!
Is that just me? Same personality.
Really great book and short enough for my distracted mind to read it!I zoomed in on photoshop, it's actually 'The Old Man and The Sea' by Ernest Hemingway
I bet you will not give that!