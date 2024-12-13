Fedor Emelianenko - cardio in the park (Stary Oskol)

Get To Da Choppa said:
A chubby and stocky Russian guy with a stoic face that worked out in the kiddies playground was the world's baddest man for almost a decade. Never judge a book by its cover

<Fedor23>
fedor-on-subway-v0-064ws8hs0uud1.jpg
 
That weird shaking is actually great stability training if you have trashed your shoulders so they keep falling out of place.
You have to do that in some form for old sins when you get older. Well if you want to have front muscles at least!
If not you could just live the good life instead. But most of us still want some muscle to us!
 
Last edited:
Lord Pyjamas said:
What the fuck is he even reading?
Something that weird sect priest gave him before everything went to shit?
I zoomed in on photoshop, it's actually 'The Old Man and The Sea' by Ernest Hemingway

Lord Pyjamas said:
I always found Oliviera a bit Fedor like!
Is that just me? Same personality.
Yeah both cool guys, humble guys. For Sure
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
But to do that you would have to give an answer would you not?
I bet you will not give that!
Vet ni alla, förstockade dårar, att ni ska dö- -i dag eller i morgon eller nästa dag, därför att ni alla är dömda?! Hör ni vad jag säger? Hör ni ordet! Dömda! Dömda! Dömda!


giphy.webp
 
