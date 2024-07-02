Cajun
A Cajun Traveler: Something of a Novelty...
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2014
- Messages
- 14,151
- Reaction score
- 6,580
Good news for engineering companies (EPC) and workers. Lots of resources were allocated to run these projects and now they are back at a go. For some here this will be a terrible thing but its not if you work in this industry. Lots of layoffs and furloughs from the previous freeze. This is good news for the industry and potentially bad but these things are what some of the voters are considering for this election. Its like I always say, its the issues that are important to you to dictate the vote and the reason some may choose Biden for the pause of LNG projects just lifted or Trump who will likely be removing them in office. Thoughts on this? I know there are some totally against any oil and gas but LNG IS much cleaner in terms of energy and many will vote on their interests. Does this impact anyone on a voting level?
Story:
WASHINGTON — Six months after President Joe Biden put a pause on the permitting of new LNG terminals, projects along the Texas Gulf Coast could have new life after a federal judge in Louisiana issued an injunction ordering the administration to resume permitting. The Biden administration has the option of appealing the ruling to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, potentially blocking any immediate impact from the ruling, but it was unclear Tuesday whether it would. A White House spokesperson said the administration was “disappointed” and referred questions on whether there would be an appeal to the Department of Justice, which declined to comment Tuesday. “We remain committed to informing our decisions with the best available economic and environmental analysis, underpinned by sound science,” the White House spokesperson said. The ruling by Judge James Cain, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, represents a blow to the Biden administration's efforts to study the climate impact of LNG exports.
Biden officials implemented the pause in January amid worry that allowing the construction of more LNG terminals, after so many had already been built along the Gulf Coast, would made more difficult the goal of getting the nation to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid century. While burning natural gas produces about half the carbon dioxide of burning coal, methane leaks during the production and transportation of natural gas to produce LNG change the calculus markedly, particularly in the short term. In his injunction, Cain called the decision "completely without reason or logic, and is perhaps the epiphany of ideocracy." The case stems from a lawsuit filed earlier this year by 16 Republican states, including Texas, and Cain wrote the administration had failed to properly consider "the impact on national security, state revenues, employment opportunities, funding for schools and charities, and pollution allegedly caused by increased reliance on foreign energy sources.” LNG developers called on the Biden administration Tuesday to begin approving LNG export permits. "This short-sighted and damaging pause has increased uncertainty in global energy markets, weakened U.S. relations with our allies, and risks our shared global climate goals," said Charlie Riedl, executive director of the trade group Center for LNG. Even if the administration were not to appeal the ruling, it's unclear if and when new LNG projects would get approved. There is no deadline for the Department of Energy to make a decision on LNG export permits. At present 13 LNG projects are awaiting a decision on permits to export to countries with which the United States does not have free trade agreements, including the European Union and Japan. Among them are the second phase of Sempra's Port Arthur terminal and Venture Global's CP2 project in Louisiana.
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/bu...lng-pause-injunction-texas-biden-19551034.php
Story:
WASHINGTON — Six months after President Joe Biden put a pause on the permitting of new LNG terminals, projects along the Texas Gulf Coast could have new life after a federal judge in Louisiana issued an injunction ordering the administration to resume permitting. The Biden administration has the option of appealing the ruling to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, potentially blocking any immediate impact from the ruling, but it was unclear Tuesday whether it would. A White House spokesperson said the administration was “disappointed” and referred questions on whether there would be an appeal to the Department of Justice, which declined to comment Tuesday. “We remain committed to informing our decisions with the best available economic and environmental analysis, underpinned by sound science,” the White House spokesperson said. The ruling by Judge James Cain, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, represents a blow to the Biden administration's efforts to study the climate impact of LNG exports.
Biden officials implemented the pause in January amid worry that allowing the construction of more LNG terminals, after so many had already been built along the Gulf Coast, would made more difficult the goal of getting the nation to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid century. While burning natural gas produces about half the carbon dioxide of burning coal, methane leaks during the production and transportation of natural gas to produce LNG change the calculus markedly, particularly in the short term. In his injunction, Cain called the decision "completely without reason or logic, and is perhaps the epiphany of ideocracy." The case stems from a lawsuit filed earlier this year by 16 Republican states, including Texas, and Cain wrote the administration had failed to properly consider "the impact on national security, state revenues, employment opportunities, funding for schools and charities, and pollution allegedly caused by increased reliance on foreign energy sources.” LNG developers called on the Biden administration Tuesday to begin approving LNG export permits. "This short-sighted and damaging pause has increased uncertainty in global energy markets, weakened U.S. relations with our allies, and risks our shared global climate goals," said Charlie Riedl, executive director of the trade group Center for LNG. Even if the administration were not to appeal the ruling, it's unclear if and when new LNG projects would get approved. There is no deadline for the Department of Energy to make a decision on LNG export permits. At present 13 LNG projects are awaiting a decision on permits to export to countries with which the United States does not have free trade agreements, including the European Union and Japan. Among them are the second phase of Sempra's Port Arthur terminal and Venture Global's CP2 project in Louisiana.
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/bu...lng-pause-injunction-texas-biden-19551034.php