Economy FCC Says Internet Service Providers Must Start Displaying the True Cost and Speed of Their Service

FCC Says ISPs Must Start Displaying the True Cost and Speed of Their Internet Service Starting April 2024
By Shelby Brown | Oct 10, 2023

image002.png


The Federal Communications Commission has set a date for broadband providers to start displaying Broadband Consumer Labels that break down the price of their services. A majority of providers will be required to display the label by April 10, 2024. Providers with 100,000 of fewer subscriber lines have an October 10, 2024 deadline.

The FCC goal with the “nutrition label”- style disclosures is to provide customers with “clear, easy-to-understand, and accurate information” about a provider’s internet prices, introductory rates, data allowances, and broadband speeds. The labels will also include links to learn about network management practices, privacy policies, and the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

Paying for internet access can get complicated quickly between promotions and technical jargon. These labels aim to hold providers accountable to customers and expose fine print about data caps or hidden charges that otherwise would’ve been overlooked.

“This is a big win for consumers, who need clear and transparent information when making decisions about what internet service makes the most sense for their households,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “Consumers will finally get information they can use to comparison shop, avoid junk fees, and make informed choices about which high-speed internet service is the best fit for their needs and budget.”

The FCC adopted the label rules in 2022. After the order was adopted, multiple petitions were filed asking for clarification and reconsideration.

In August, cable and telecom companies pushed back on the FCC’s order to include the disclosures, arguing that the labels would only confuse customers and provided an onerous amount of additional work given the different tiers of pricing. Shortly after, the FCC said it wouldn’t reconsider the Broadband Consumer Label rules. In a release at that time, the FCC said the action preserves a consumer’s access to transparent and accurate information about broadband services.

https://cordcuttersnews.com/fcc-say...r-internet-service-starting-april-2024/?amp=1
 
Someone refused to give the FBI private data
 
My current internet provider was surprising because the actual price they quoted me is exactly what I pay not 1 cent more.
 
Honestly hilarious seeing everyone complain about their internet.

I pay about $400 per year CDN including taxes for typically 5MB/sec.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Honestly hilarious seeing everyone complain about their internet.

I pay about $400 per year CDN including taxes for typically 5MB/sec.
Bruh, that's the price and speed for the DSL line I had more than two decades ago. You know, back when our computers were running on Windows 98.

What's the reason for Canada's broadband still stuck in the 20th century? Is it a monopoly where one telecom company owns the entire market?
 
i pay for 300 mbps but for some odd reason they give me more and i average around 330. not gonna complain. dont need anything faster.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
i pay for 300 mbps but for some odd reason they give me more and i average around 330. not gonna complain. dont need anything faster.
False advertisement lawsuit is the reason. Once one unscrupulous ISP got their head chopped off, everyone else got their ducks in a row.

https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/new...ommunications-misrepresenting-internet-speeds

https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/new...-speeds-ripping-customers-who-paid-high-speed

After Frontier got their ass handed to them on a platter and had to cough up millions for ripping off customers, reputable ISPs are now making sure that there's ample bandwidth for everyone, and they're giving everyone a little bit extra just to make sure that you get what you paid for, even if everyone in your neighborhood hops online at the same time, or if your speed drops a bit during transmission due to line loss.

The extra buffer made sure everything is humming along as they should, as the "up to" disclaimer no longer fly in court if there's proof that what you got rarely reach their promised number, when common sense dictate that it should be the case most of the time.

(Likewise, the household electrical standard in the U.S is 110 volts, but your utilities company actually send it to you at 120 volts to compensate for any possible line loss and grid congestion. People in the U.K gets around 230 volts in their 220v socket for the same reason.)
 
This is a step in the right direction, but I can't wait until our government moves on the the biggest scandal of our time:

810348835-16


These things are advertised to last up to 40 days. 40!!!

I have one in my car that has been installed for just 2 weeks and it's already starting to lose its scent.

This is an outrage. I can't believe we haven't had mass protests and incarcerations over this.
 
Man some of you get sweet internet for cheap. We pay for a max of 50 mbps, and usually the speeds are pretty close to that, we get unlimited internet, and that's 140 per month.

We do live in a rural area though.
 
Arkain2K said:
Bruh, that's the price and speed for the DSL line I had more than two decades ago. You know, back when our computers were running on Windows 98.

What's the reason for Canada's broadband still stuck in the 20th century? Is it a monopoly where one telecom company owns the entire market?
Click to expand...
Are you sure you're talking about MBs and not Mbs?

5MB/s is about 40 mb/s. I can stream multiple HD streams at the same time. What kind of speed are you currently getting? Why would you ever need anything faster?
 
Good.


internet company's are shithead scumbags
 
