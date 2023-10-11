idrankyourbeer said: i pay for 300 mbps but for some odd reason they give me more and i average around 330. not gonna complain. dont need anything faster. Click to expand...

False advertisement lawsuit is the reason. Once one unscrupulous ISP got their head chopped off, everyone else got their ducks in a row.After Frontier got their ass handed to them on a platter and had to cough up millions for ripping off customers, reputable ISPs are now making sure that there's ample bandwidth for everyone, and they're giving everyone a little bit extra just to make sure that you get what you paid for, even if everyone in your neighborhood hops online at the same time, or if your speed drops a bit during transmission due to line loss.The extra buffer made sure everything is humming along as they should, as the "up to" disclaimer no longer fly in court if there's proof that what you got rarely reach their promised number, when common sense dictate that it should be the case(Likewise, the household electrical standard in the U.S is 110 volts, but your utilities company actually send it to you at 120 volts to compensate for any possible line loss and grid congestion. People in the U.K gets around 230 volts in their 220v socket for the same reason.)