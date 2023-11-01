Social FCC Voted 3-2 Along Party Lines To Raise The U.S' Minimum Broadband Speed From 25Mbps to 100Mbps

Summary: Years ago, the U.S set the minimum speed for broadband at 25 Mbps download, 3 Mbps upload.

Now the FCC is asking for public input on whether that should be raised to 100 Mbps download / 20 Mbps upload, with a long-term goal of reaching 1 Gbps download / 500 Mbps upload.
FCC Eyes Longer-Term Goal of Raising Internet Speed Metric to 1Gbps

061bAAJj2CqnHt2tGXhCuRg-1.fit_lim.size_1600x900.v1698866005.jpg


The FCC is already looking at raising its definition for minimum broadband speeds to 100Mbps. But now the US regulator also wants to lay the foundation for raising the metric even further to 1Gbps down the line.

The effort is part of a notice of inquiry that the FCC launched on Wednesday. Since last year, the commission has been talking about raising the federal minimum broadband speed definition to 100Mbps for downloads and 20Mbps for uploads, an increase from the current 25/3Mbps metric.

The notice of inquiry formally kicks off the process of updating the FCC’s broadband metrics, which will involve asking the public—including consumers and ISPs—for feedback; the FCC could then choose to develop a formal rule to be voted on following more public feedback.

Interestingly, the same inquiry also wants to ask the public on whether the FCC should set a long-term goal of eventually raising the speed benchmark to 1Gbps/500Mbps. “In evaluating broadband deployment, we must not only look at the present, but also to the future,” it says.

The speed metric is important because it helps determine where the FCC allocates funding to subsidize new broadband networks. The commission’s broadband map currently shows that most of the US seemingly has fast internet — but that’s because by default it defines high-speed broadband at 25Mbps/3Mbps. If you calibrate the map to show only 100Mbps/25Mbps speeds over wired-based networks, the map drastically changes to show speed gaps across the country.

The FCC seems to have settled on the 1Gbps/500Mbps metric since the commission’s federal subsidies to fund broadband networks have already been pushing ISPs to hit gig speeds. The US regulator added: “Establishing a long-term goal could not only give notice to policymakers and market participants as to how advanced telecommunications capability is likely to be defined in the near future, but also give all parties, government and industry alike, a collective goal toward which to strive.”

The FCC also wants to set the goal, noting some states may still be using 25/3Mbps as their standard for some programs "While funding recipients may well dramatically exceed such benchmarks, we are concerned that our lack of a long-term goal may be sending an inappropriate signal to other policymakers,” the commission added.

In response, the FCC wants the public’s input on whether it should adopt the 1Gbps as a long-term goal, and how “long-term” should be defined.

“We note that the length of support for many commission high-cost programs is 10 years,” the FCC added. “Would a different speed than 1Gbps/500Mbps be a more appropriate long-term benchmark?... Should we adopt a symmetrical long-term benchmark?”

But not everyone on the FCC is in favor of raising the broadband metric to 1Gbps. In a statement, Commissioner Nathan Simington, a Trump appointee, said: “All else being equal, no one would choose 100/20Mbps service over 1000/500Mbps service, but the vast majority of consumers do not materially benefit from such high speeds, and deploying such high-speed service is not free.”

“A 100/20Mbps connection is fast enough to watch multiple 4K-quality streams, make multiple video calls, and play multiple online games, all at the same time,” he added. “New applications may one day require more bandwidth, but it is premature to set a target based on hypothetical use cases that may not materialize or, that when they do, might require even more than 1000/500Mbps anyway.”

https://www.pcmag.com/news/fcc-eyes-longer-term-goal-of-raising-internet-speed-metric-to-1gbps
 
I won't pretend to know what the minimum should be but the pandemic made it clear to me how important high speed broadband access is in the modern world.

Personally, I look forward to a world where we don't send kids to school but instead allow them to learn at their own pace from home. That requires widely available high speed internet access.
 
SakurabasEar said:
In South Korea more than this is the standard, and In Japan as well
I’m in Korea right now but sadly I’m in the only spot in the whole country with shit internet. My plan is 100mbps actually… and it blows. Highest plan they offer in this spot though.

Yeah internet speeds in the US suck overall though which I think is mostly companies taking advantage of people and creating artificial tiers of service. The average speed across the country is pretty low despite the technology developing here.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I can't even fathom how slow that must be. Must take ages to even load web pages.
It works OK depending how many people are using it. I can stream TV fine but if someone else wants to in their part of the house, its going to cause problems.
 
I would also like to download my cancer at a faster speed…
 
panamaican said:
I won't pretend to know what the minimum should be but the pandemic made it clear to me how important high speed broadband access is in the modern world.

Personally, I look forward to a world where we don't send kids to school but instead allow them to learn at their own pace from home. That requires widely available high speed internet access.
Nothing like another generation of secluded socially inept autistic kids with anxiety to really move forward with our evolution.
 
RoastBeast said:
Nothing like another generation of secluded socially inept autistic kids with anxiety to really move forward with our evolution.
Don't project your shortcomings onto others.

Nothing about learning at one's own pace at home prevents kids from having full socially enriched lives when they're not studying.
 
considering? No it should be standard because we are so damn fucking far behind. FCC is useless
 
It's about damn time!
AT&T has been milking the low speed/high cost market for decades.
Their internet connection still goes through a phone line.
 
panamaican said:
Personally, I look forward to a world where we don't send kids to school but instead allow them to learn at their own pace from home. That requires widely available high speed internet access.
This is a horrible idea and I hope this never happens.
 
method115 said:
This is a horrible idea and I hope this never happens.
Me too, but there's still a very clear problem with one size-fits-all schooling.

We live in a society where we're only just beginning to learn about autism and ADHD. Many kids with diagnoses need wildly different schooling than they get from "sit down, stop fidgeting, be quiet" style of education.
 
Blayt7hh said:
I’m in Korea right now but sadly I’m in the only spot in the whole country with shit internet. My plan is 100mbps actually… and it blows. Highest plan they offer in this spot though.

Yeah internet speeds in the US suck overall though which I think is mostly companies taking advantage of people and creating artificial tiers of service. The average speed across the country is pretty low despite the technology developing here.
i have 300mbps and thats more than i need. for some reason i average a fair bit more than that speed. even over my vpn. we have gigabit internet here but i dont feel like i really need it. there might be the odd game ill download that weighs in at over 100GB and it might take me somewhere close to an hour to download it all, but i really dont feel like i need anything faster than what i've already got. if i can download a 2 hour movie in less than a minute then i'm good with that.

i survived the horrifying days of downloading mp3's off of napster over a 28.8k dialup modem. i think i will manage.

100 mbps might be an little rough these days if you're streaming 4k videos on a bunch of devices or something. but i cant see it being all that bad.
 
