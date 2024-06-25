FBI report reveals what most active shooter situations have in common A new report released by the FBI reveals the locations where active shooting incidents are most likely to happen in the United States.





Federal investigators say there were 48 active shooter incidents in total last year across 26 states, resulting in 105 deaths and 139 injuries.



California – which has some of the toughest gun control laws in the country – led the way with eight incidents, followed by Texas and Washington state, each with four. A new report by the FBI documenting where "active shooter incidents" happened in the U.S. in 2023 reveals that open spaces – which include roads, neighborhoods, parks and outdoor venues – are the places where victims are most likely to be targeted.Federal investigators say there were 48 active shooter incidents in total last year across 26 states, resulting in 105 deaths and 139 injuries.California – which has some of the toughest gun control laws in the country – led the way with eight incidents, followed by Texas and Washington state, each with four. Click to expand...

Interesting read.49 total shooters (who used mostly handguns) were responsible. All but one were male.Why have these types of shootings become so common? The firearms commonly used have more or less been available for decades. Are we more depressed today than 35 years ago?