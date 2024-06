A new report by the FBI documenting where "active shooter incidents" happened in the U.S. in 2023 reveals that open spaces – which include roads, neighborhoods, parks and outdoor venues – are the places where victims are most likely to be targeted.Federal investigators say there were 48 active shooter incidents in total last year across 26 states, resulting in 105 deaths and 139 injuries.California – which has some of the toughest gun control laws in the country – led the way with eight incidents, followed by Texas and Washington state, each with four.