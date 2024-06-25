  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime FBI report reveals what most active shooter situations have in common

spamking

spamking

The world is your Indian taco
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 24, 2007
Messages
26,674
Reaction score
7,884
Interesting read.

news.yahoo.com

FBI report reveals what most active shooter situations have in common

A new report released by the FBI reveals the locations where active shooting incidents are most likely to happen in the United States.
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com

A new report by the FBI documenting where "active shooter incidents" happened in the U.S. in 2023 reveals that open spaces – which include roads, neighborhoods, parks and outdoor venues – are the places where victims are most likely to be targeted.

Federal investigators say there were 48 active shooter incidents in total last year across 26 states, resulting in 105 deaths and 139 injuries.

California – which has some of the toughest gun control laws in the country – led the way with eight incidents, followed by Texas and Washington state, each with four.
Click to expand...

49 total shooters (who used mostly handguns) were responsible. All but one were male.

Why have these types of shootings become so common? The firearms commonly used have more or less been available for decades. Are we more depressed today than 35 years ago?
 
We’ve been asking this question since columbine. We as a nation have more guns freely available than any other in the world and we have more gun deaths than any other nation in the world. seems pretty clear.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,255
Messages
55,747,451
Members
174,917
Latest member
138cfh

Share this page

Back
Top