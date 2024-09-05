FBI raids homes of NYC Mayor Eric Adam's top aides Agents stormed the homes of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks at 5am on Wednesday.

The FBI has raided the homes of two of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' top aides.Agents stormed the homes of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks at 5am on Wednesday, The City reports.The raids unfolded in tandem at Wright's Hamilton Heights townhouse and Banks' Hollis property.The reason for the raids currently remains unclear, but both officials reportedly had their electronic devices seized.It comes after the FBI took Mayor Adams' cell phone and laptop and raided the home of his campaign treasurer, Brianna Suggs, last November amid an investigation into his 2021 campaign.The searches were part of a probe by the Manhattan US attorney into whether Adams' campaign had conspired to obtain illegal foreign donations via a kickback scheme involving the Turkish government.In February, the two Bronx homes of top Adams confidante Winnie Greco were also raided as part of a probe by the Brooklyn US attorney.Adams has continuously denied any wrongdoing. In July, he and his campaign, along with City Hall, were issued a grand jury subpoena.Wright was a former boss of United Way and was among Adams' first appointments when he took office.She has now become the most senior Adams aide to have her home searched.She is engaged to schools chancellor David Banks', who is Phil Banks' brother.There seems to be allowed of raids or arrests of top aides for New York polictians. What is going on in NY?