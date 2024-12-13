Crime FBI informant admitted in court, he made up the 10 million Burisma bribery payments to Joe and Hunter Biden.

nypost.com

FBI informant pleads guilty to lying about $10M Biden bribery payments to Joe, Hunter

A former FBI informant pleaded guilty on Thursday to lying about a $10 million bribe that a Ukrainian businessman paid to then-vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter to “protect” his firm…
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
You dumb fuck MAGA-doggers are the most manipulated people on the planet.

Peppridge Farms remembers when you all were saying the Bidens took bribes. This is like 2000 Mules 2.0 for me. They admitted 2000 Mules was a lie and now this dude admits he was lying. The question are you going to continue to be a doormat and lied to all the time or going to start being a little weary of the BS they feed you.
MAGA is full of a bunch of Jessie Smollets now, they just make shit up, wait a year and like naw dawg, I lied to you because you are so manipulated with rage porn, that you will believe anything that reinforces your world view.
I make these thread for you MAGA-doggers because the right wing you follow wont bring it up, because they dont want you to see what is behind the curtain.
Keep Rubeing, Rubes.

Here is your chance in this thread, to admit you bought the lie. You probably wont and actually will double down it.
 



Trump will save you don't worry!
 
"Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it; so that when Men come to be undeceiv’d, it is too late; the Jest is over, and the Tale has had its Effect"
 
It's over dude. It's fucking depressing to see. Please just give it up. Don't you have a hobby?
This dude went full retard.. TDS broke him lol
Any comment on the fact all of right wing media and GOP in Congress were pushing this story, they all knew was a lie. Did they lie because the Rubes dont care if they get lied too?

I kept hearing about Burisma and the Bidens took bribes, but apparently all the hoopla, like 2000 Mules was based on a lie.
 
Any comment on the fact all of right wing media and GOP in Congress were pushing this story, they all knew was a lie. Did they lie because the Rubes dont care if they get lied too?

I kept hearing about Burisma and the Bidens took bribes, but apparently all the hoopla, like 2000 Mules was based on a lie.
Same reason DNC was pushing all the Russiagate crap?
 
Meh, Biden is a draft dodging bitch just like cadet bone spurs. Also, magats don’t care about facts either, they just clap like seals for their rich, elite papas.
 
All this appears to prove is that one man was lying.

So why did Biden backdate the pardon to 2014?
 
Imagine making this thread thinking this news exonerates the Bidens.
Typical nutman response thread. It's been a rough Q4 for him between Trump winning and his football team going 2-10 (despite taking over $22 million in public funding).
 
