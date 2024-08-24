Favorite scene in each of the Alien movies

I have not watched Romulus yet, but I will soon.





Alien (1979)



This movie has many incredible scenes, but I think my favorite is actually not so much what you see but what you dont. And Lambert's dying cries are terrifying. You mind fills in the blanks, and it is just nightmare inducing, especially as a kid first seeing it.







Aliens (1986)



Obviously it's when they are first attacked by the Xeno's. This is some of the GOATliest action in movie history. Dudes plummeting to their death while ON FIRE FTW.



LETS ROCK!







Alien 3 (1992)



I actually like this movie alot. Much more than anything that came after it by a large margin. I like the scene when Dillon decides to stop running and fight the Xeno hand to hand. The berserk rage of the Xeno....The way it was shot is amazing, and his parting words to Ripley is "God will take care of you now, sister!"







Alien Resurrection (1997)



I unfortunatley could not find the scene online, but my favorite scene is when the scientists and General Perez are discussing Ripley's clone having memories, and then they stop talking in awe as they look at the container containing the Queen. This was a really good scene. Unfortunatley this movie is pretty dumbed down from the others, and the artsy fartsy self indulgence at the end really is embarassing!



Promethus (2011)



Scenes like this make me wish the movie as a whole. I like how the Engineer clearly understands whatever it was that David was saying to him, but he just did not give two shits and pulls his head right off. Destroyed everyones hopes in two seconds. All that work for nothing.







Covenant (2017)



I enjoyed this for what it's worth, even though it has the same stupid obvious plot holes as Prometheus. I dont really have a urge to watch it again, but hey, this ending scene here is great. The terror being your last thought is psychologically fucked up.









Aliens baby ! im here for it!!!!!!!!!!!



Ill watch Romulus tonight probably and come back. No Spoilers plz.