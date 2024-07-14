Favorite Randy Couture underdog victory

Favorite Randy Couture underdog victory

The old man straight violated these young whippersnappers. Which was your fav time he did that??
 
They are all great for different reasons but Timmeh one was perfect. The size difference was crazy and Randys track record at HW wasn't good. Crowd was loud AF, Rogan was fanboying hard. Timmeh had a good run too before this. Electrifying upset.

Edit: Randys record at HW pre Timmeh fight was actually pretty decent.
 
13Seconds said:
They are all great for different reasons but Timmeh one was perfect. The size difference was crazy and Randys track record at HW wasn't good. Crowd was loud AF, Rogan was fanboying hard. Timmeh had a good run too before this. Electrifying upset.
Wasnt the best fight, but the knockdown was one of UFC's greatest moments and of course, because they and Randy are on the outs they dont show it anymore.
 
13Seconds said:
The Gonzaga upset is underrated because I thought Randy was being mad disrespected by everyone in the lead up. Me included. I was all in on the Gonzaga hype baby.
masterclass in dirty boxing
 
HHJ said:
Wasnt the best fight, but the knockdown was one of UFC's greatest moments and of course, because they and Randy are on the outs they dont show it anymore.
Randy could have just laid in Tims guard for the next 4 rounds and everyone would have still cheered. Not only because of the massive upset, but also people really didn't like Tim
 
13Seconds said:
Randy could have just laid in Tims guard for the next 4 rounds and everyone would have still cheered. Not only because of the massive upset, but also people really didn't like Tim
Tim got a bad rap. Sometimes he really did and said alot of goofy shit and looked funny, but he was a good fighter and has had some underrated fights people dont talk about as much
 
Sylvia had the biggest reaction.

But for me it's Chuck or Tito.

The Chuck fight alone was the beginning of randy being a real legend (Vitor was the start)

Randy was coming down, already old, at the time everyone thought it was just a given that Chuck would win.

Randy beat him everywhere.


The tito fight was the most gratifying for me.

I was NOT a Tito fan.

Randy literally spanked him.

Biggest upset was Chuck to me but the happiest for me was Tito.
 
I love them all. I picked Tim because I watched it live and it's one of my favorite PPV experiences of all-time. I had friends over and as soon as Randy dropped Tim, I jumped up. I then refused to sit down until the belt was around Randy's waist. So I stood up for 24 minutes and 50 seconds 😁

But Randy/Chuck I was the first fight that really hooked me on MMA. I'd become a fan of the sport in late 2004, but ahead of UFC 52 on DirecTV they had a set program hyping the rematch and it included the full first fight from UFC 43. So every hour, I'd watch the fight, I couldn't get enough of it, I was obsessed and knew that I had to start ordering these events and officially follow the sport.

And then Ken Shamrock and Cro Cop are my two favorite fighters - Randy is #3 - so seeing Randy beat Gonzaga up like that after he Cro Copped Cro Cop was both exciting and it muted the pain a bit of Gonzaga taking that title fight.

The Tito fight was also epic because of Randy's callout after he beat Chuck ("If you want this belt, you're going to have to come in here and take it"), Tito's supreme confidence, and Randy's absolute wrestling masterclass, capped off with the fifth round spanking.

Watching Randy Couture was so special.
 
Bullitt68 said:
I love them all. I picked Tim because I watched it live and it's one of my favorite PPV experiences of all-time. I had friends over and as soon as Randy dropped Tim, I jumped up. I then refused to sit down until the belt was around Randy's waist. So I stood up for 24 minutes and 50 seconds 😁

But Randy/Chuck I was the first fight that really hooked me on MMA. I'd become a fan of the sport in late 2004, but ahead of UFC 52 on DirecTV they had a set program hyping the rematch and it included the full first fight from UFC 43. So every hour, I'd watch the fight, I couldn't get enough of it, I was obsessed and knew that I had to start ordering these events and officially follow the sport.

And then Ken Shamrock and Cro Cop are my two favorite fighters - Randy is #3 - so seeing Randy beat Gonzaga up like that after he Cro Copped Cro Cop was both exciting and it muted the pain a bit of Gonzaga taking that title fight.

The Tito fight was also epic because of Randy's callout after he beat Chuck ("If you want this belt, you're going to have to come in here and take it"), Tito's supreme confidence, and Randy's absolute wrestling masterclass, capped off with the fifth round spanking.

Watching Randy Couture was so special.
He actually also low key made me respect Tito cos when he was asked about that fight, he said he tried to break Tito but he never did, Tito kept trying until the end of the five rounds. He broke alot of guys but he couldnt break him
 
If I had to rank them

1. Gonzaga based on Gonzagas momentum and Randy's age

2. Chuck because that was peak Liddell and Randy beat the shit out of him.

3. Sylvia because of Randy's age

4. Tito because Tito was damn good at the time.
 
Nathan LaMontagne said:
Sylvia had the biggest reaction.

But for me it's Chuck or Tito.

The Chuck fight alone was the beginning of randy being a real legend (Vitor was the start)

Randy was coming down, already old, at the time everyone thought it was just a given that Chuck would win.

Randy beat him everywhere.


The tito fight was the most gratifying for me.

I was NOT a Tito fan.

Randy literally spanked him.

Biggest upset was Chuck to me but the happiest for me was Tito.
Agreed, the literally spanking was so satisfying for someone like me who hated Tito's mouth and for ducking Chuck. Also loved it when Randy started punching him in the ass too.
 
