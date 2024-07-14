Favorite Randy Couture underdog victory

I love them all. I picked Tim because I watched it live and it's one of my favorite PPV experiences of all-time. I had friends over and as soon as Randy dropped Tim, I jumped up. I then refused to sit down until the belt was around Randy's waist. So I stood up for 24 minutes and 50 secondsBut Randy/Chuck I was the first fight that really hooked me on MMA. I'd become a fan of the sport in late 2004, but ahead of UFC 52 on DirecTV they had a set program hyping the rematch and it included the full first fight from UFC 43. So every hour, I'd watch the fight, I couldn't get enough of it, I was obsessed and knew that I had to start ordering these events and officially follow the sport.And then Ken Shamrock and Cro Cop are my two favorite fighters - Randy is #3 - so seeing Randy beat Gonzaga up like that after he Cro Copped Cro Cop was both exciting and it muted the pain a bit of Gonzaga taking that title fight.The Tito fight was also epic because of Randy's callout after he beat Chuck ("If you want this belt, you're going to have to come in here and take it"), Tito's supreme confidence, and Randy's absolute wrestling masterclass, capped off with the fifth round spanking.Watching Randy Couture was so special.