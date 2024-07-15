Favorite Nogueira comeback victory

Great thread. Its hard to choose because all of these wins were truly iconic in their own way.



Sapp was a fight to the death where Nog could have legit died and came back in triumphant fashion in front of 60 fans.



Mirko was special too because of how elite and how fierce of a fighter Mirko was at the time who was melting guys like kicking their heads into the 18th row.



Tim was a great win too because Nog had came to the UFC after many wars and was clearly well past his best days. If he was a car he would have had over 150k miles on heem by that point and was getting his brains beat in by Tim- a guy U FIGHT CHEAP fans were claiming that the Pride guys had to beat to prove their legitimacy. In classic Minotauro fashion Big Nog took his beating like a man and came back to submit Tim and become a UFC champion.



The Schaub fight was special because by this point Big Nog had like 300k miles on heem. He had hip surgery, knee surgery, probably had CTE from all the beatings and was half blind in one eye. To add even more pressure to Nogs plate this fight was in Brazil where a loss to a chump like Schaub would have been a hard pill to swallow. Don't get me wrong Schaub was a good fighter but his personality made it hard to see Nog losing to heem and Nog went out there knocked his head into the 18th row.



Gun to my head if I had to rank them I'd say



1.Sapp because of the violence

2.Cop because of the resilience

3.Schahb because of Nogs mileage

4.Tim became UFC fans thought he was better