Favorite Nogueira comeback victory

Snatchin victory from the jaws of defeat, what was your favorite one?

  • Total voters
    11
HHJ

HHJ

Burn in your golden Hell!
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
149,018
Reaction score
114,911
IT IS ACTUALLY ILLEGAL TO VIEW THIS THREAD WITHOUT ROCKING NOG'S THEME!!!!





DE186E99-1422-0E8C-9AB9FCF1509B4BFD.jpg


s-l1200.jpg

s-l1200.webp

images
 
Tim Sylvia, I love the grappling sequence that happens right before Big Nog gets the Guillotine it's so cool so awesome so rad

tumblr_m7hr2gLtQl1ry1rm7o1_250.gif


rodrigo-nogueira_tim-sylvia_medium.gif


Edit: Thanks HHJ for helping me embed
 
Last edited:
Chomsky Honk said:
Tim Sylvia, I love the grappling sequence that happens right before Big Nog gets the Guillotine it's so cool so awesome so rad
Click to expand...
Tim got baited pretty good. What sucks about being that big is you cant move quick enough to escape shit like this
 
I am actually havin a hard time picking between Sapp and Mirko.

I felt he was closest to death in the Sapp fight but once Sapp got tired, Nog just took over.

Against Mirko he was in danger the whole time and turned it around, but didnt take as bad of a beating as in the Sapp fight.

Gonna go w Sapp then
 
Schaub was when Nog was old but was a feel good moment for all the world
 
Great thread. Its hard to choose because all of these wins were truly iconic in their own way.

Sapp was a fight to the death where Nog could have legit died and came back in triumphant fashion in front of 60 fans.

Mirko was special too because of how elite and how fierce of a fighter Mirko was at the time who was melting guys like kicking their heads into the 18th row.

Tim was a great win too because Nog had came to the UFC after many wars and was clearly well past his best days. If he was a car he would have had over 150k miles on heem by that point and was getting his brains beat in by Tim- a guy U FIGHT CHEAP fans were claiming that the Pride guys had to beat to prove their legitimacy. In classic Minotauro fashion Big Nog took his beating like a man and came back to submit Tim and become a UFC champion.

The Schaub fight was special because by this point Big Nog had like 300k miles on heem. He had hip surgery, knee surgery, probably had CTE from all the beatings and was half blind in one eye. To add even more pressure to Nogs plate this fight was in Brazil where a loss to a chump like Schaub would have been a hard pill to swallow. Don't get me wrong Schaub was a good fighter but his personality made it hard to see Nog losing to heem and Nog went out there knocked his head into the 18th row.

Gun to my head if I had to rank them I'd say

1.Sapp because of the violence
2.Cop because of the resilience
3.Schahb because of Nogs mileage
4.Tim became UFC fans thought he was better
 
The 3rd Heath Herring fight aka the one that turned him into Zombie Nog. Nog was absolutely lighting Heath up in the first round and then he eats a shin to the face that would have probably ended most fighters' careers. Insanely gutsy performance and Nog was never the same after this
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
The 3rd Heath Herring fight aka the one that turned him into Zombie Nog. Nog was absolutely lighting Heath up in the first round and then he eats a shin to the face that would have probably ended most fighters' careers. Insanely gutsy performance and Nog was never the same after this
Click to expand...
Oh yes this was true, the kick may have just been the straw that broke the camels back. How much damage can one human being take?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

EndlessCritic
Why doesn't anyone use the nogueira style sitout anymore?
Replies
16
Views
740
teknien
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,825
Messages
55,857,544
Members
174,970
Latest member
Goon Dawg

Share this page

Back
Top