Favorite 1-2 punch Knockout combo

What is your favorite 2 punch combo KO? Or which combo by what fighter do you think is the best?
Pedro Rizzo vs. Andre Arlovski
Wand knocking out Sakuraba in their third match is my pick. Checks the low kick then counters with the one-two that knocks him out cold on impact and sends him crashing to the canvas.
First one that came to mind when I saw this thread.
That one's ruined by Gomi proceeding to act as reprehensibly as I've ever seen anyone act in pro MMA.
