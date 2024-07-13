Favorite 1-2 punch Knockout combo

drunkenfistmma

drunkenfistmma

May 29, 2024
20
48
What is your favorite 2 punch combo KO? Or which combo by what fighter do you think is the best?
 
Dan-Henderson-Michael-Bisping-115.jpg
 
Kattar vs. Lamas
 
Wand knocking out Sakuraba in their third match is my pick. Checks the low kick then counters with the one-two that knocks him out cold on impact and sends him crashing to the canvas.

main-qimg-6c191fb88226da23799c14efb87232a0


Staph infection said:
Pedro Rizzo vs. Andre Arlovski
First one that came to mind when I saw this thread.



JKS said:
That one's ruined by Gomi proceeding to act as reprehensibly as I've ever seen anyone act in pro MMA.
 
Bullitt68 said:
First one that came to mind when I saw this thread.





That one's ruined by Gomi proceeding to act as reprehensibly as I've ever seen anyone act in pro MMA.
Good pick(s), Bullitt. Always nice to see you around :)
 
Bullitt68 said:
First one that came to mind when I saw this thread.





That one's ruined by Gomi proceeding to act as reprehensibly as I've ever seen anyone act in pro MMA.
Thanks for putting the highlight up and time stamping it. It is a classic 1 - 2 and many of the young MMA fans have probably not even seen it.
 
Was Nate Quarry knocked out by a one two? For awhile, that was the most famous knockout in MMA.
 
Number 2 combo with large fries, always knocks me out


I just like body shot to uppercut
Uppercuts are life
 
jz67is193y001.gif
Shane Carwin had some good, clean ones. The power was off the god daym charts! More of a range finder jab and then cannon of a right down the pipe. Nice weight transfer.
 
