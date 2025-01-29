Large and in charge female rapper (or wrapper, as in candy wrappers and lots of them) is suing Lyft because one of their drivers refused to take her on as a fare because she weighs almost 500 lbs and he had safety concerns about his vehicle. She claims “she stands for her commmunity and if she doesn’t stand up now, she will fall for anything.” Dear god, please don’t fall. Last thing we need is an earthquake. And she needs a forklift. She is suing and her attorney claims that weight discrimination is a protected class in Detroit same as race or religion. However, I checked and it is illegal to not hire someone because of their weight in Michigan, but it says nothing about denial of service, so I guess we will see how this pans (as in cooking pans) out. And how can she sue the company when this was the action of one driver that is an independent contractor?Also, might as well discuss very obese or large people that are being forced to pay for two plane seats when they can’t fit in a single seat.So, is fat shaming wrong?