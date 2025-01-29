  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social Fat shaming. 489 pound woman is suing Lyft after one of their drivers refused to let her ride in his vehicle because of his concerns about her fitting

nhbbear

nhbbear

Duty Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 27, 2005
Messages
31,134
Reaction score
18,383


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/p...burst-his-tires/ar-AA1y289L?ocid=BingNewsSerp

Large and in charge female rapper (or wrapper, as in candy wrappers and lots of them) is suing Lyft because one of their drivers refused to take her on as a fare because she weighs almost 500 lbs and he had safety concerns about his vehicle. She claims “she stands for her commmunity and if she doesn’t stand up now, she will fall for anything.” Dear god, please don’t fall. Last thing we need is an earthquake. And she needs a forklift. She is suing and her attorney claims that weight discrimination is a protected class in Detroit same as race or religion. However, I checked and it is illegal to not hire someone because of their weight in Michigan, but it says nothing about denial of service, so I guess we will see how this pans (as in cooking pans) out. And how can she sue the company when this was the action of one driver that is an independent contractor?



Also, might as well discuss very obese or large people that are being forced to pay for two plane seats when they can’t fit in a single seat.

https://www.newsweek.com/fat-should-not-buy-two-seats-plane-1755352

So, is fat shaming wrong?
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Why is that fatty's backside on its frontside?

As per the case...obese people deserve to be discriminated against; and viseral hate towards them should be encouraged
Click to expand...
In High School we used to call that front butt.


I guess Trump cant take a LYFT.
 
Reality is offensive!!!!!

Physics are oppressive!!!!!

Reeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!!

...can we just start making shaming these things socially acceptable again?
 
Broke Lester said:
The driver is not wrong, depending on the car, she might exceed the weight limit the car is designed for.
Personally I would've shoe-horned her ass in there, just to see how she gets out.
Click to expand...

I don’t know anything about bout Lyft drivers and their rights to refuse. Can you refuse someone that smells awful that will stink up your vehicle, can you refuse someone that has stains-like blood or mud? Can you refuse a really drunk person?

He refunded her and gave her a tip. The tip was “skip dessert”
 
Contempt said:
Reality is offensive!!!!!

Physics are oppressive!!!!!

Reeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!!

...can we just start making shaming these things socially acceptable again?
Click to expand...

Kind of the point of the thread. I bet she’s fucking her lawyer
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social The Army’s answer to a lack of recruits is a prep course to boost low scores. It’s working
Replies
9
Views
378
evansusmc2
evansusmc2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,369
Messages
56,827,635
Members
175,422
Latest member
chosenviolence

Share this page

Back
Top