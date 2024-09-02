Fantasy Football 24

Streeter
Didn't see thread for this.
Had a draft last night an my big 500 buck one on Wed night. All 12 teamers.
1st draft from 3 hole got
Hall, Achane, Pacheco, Kelce, Higgins, Pickens, Udonze , Sutton, Chubb , Tua, Stafford ............
Waited on wrs and imo worked out well. I love Higgins an Pickens this year n got them at great prices imo. Waited till 10th for QB an got Tua an Stafford back to back both with .any weapons. Draft from 3 hole again Wednesday. Assuming it falls like the last draft I had would you make any changes in strategy?
Whats yalls drafts looked like so far ? Potentisl Sleepers , busts , etc.
