EndlessCritic
Jan 14, 2013
I've been highly critical of PFL's format for years, and continue to think the points system is completely moronic.
But, it is hard to deny how entertaining this season has been so far. The influx of Bellator talent has given us some completely stacked cards, that are on par with most of the UFC's product.
Kudos to PFL.
