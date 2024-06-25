  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rewatch Fact: This is the best PFL season I've ever watched

EndlessCritic

EndlessCritic

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jan 14, 2013
Messages
36,261
Reaction score
28,549
I've been highly critical of PFL's format for years, and continue to think the points system is completely moronic.

But, it is hard to deny how entertaining this season has been so far. The influx of Bellator talent has given us some completely stacked cards, that are on par with most of the UFC's product.

Kudos to PFL.
 
EndlessCritic said:
I've been highly critical of PFL's format for years, and continue to think the points system is completely moronic.

But, it is hard to deny how entertaining this season has been so far. The influx of Bellator talent has given us some completely stacked cards, that are on par with most of the UFC's product.

Kudos to PFL.
The issue is that it will get stale as previous pfl seasons have since it's gonna be the same people fighting each other over and over again
 
TorontoTO said:
The issue is that it will get stale as previous pfl seasons have since it’s gonna be the same people fighting each other over and over again
That's a future PFL problem.

The reality is none of the current Bellator champs (aside from Carmouche) have participated in this season. Simply having the Bellator champs in next year's season would be enough new blood to keep it fresh.
 
It's been pretty damn good. I'm not excited about the season format anymore and think they should just move to single elimination tournaments and mix a bunch of non season bouts into each card, but you can't really complain about the talent in the season. It's top notch.

One thing that kills me about the season format is one guy will lose and miss the playoffs when the guy he beat gets in because the guy who just lost won his last fight by finish or whatever. It's just stupid. I get that it's a season but it's a 2 fight season lol... it just doesn't work. The recent example is Mads Burnell beating Clay Collard yet Clay is in the playoffs. It's just weird to stomach.
 
It's kind of being like the warmest winter olympics but yes.
 
SokoudjouFanboy said:
It's been pretty damn good. I'm not excited about the season format anymore and think they should just move to single elimination tournaments and mix a bunch of non season bouts into each card, but you can't really complain about the talent in the season. It's top notch.

One thing that kills me about the season format is one guy will lose and miss the playoffs when the guy he beat gets in because the guy who just lost won his last fight by finish or whatever. It's just stupid. I get that it's a season but it's a 2 fight season lol... it just doesn't work. The recent example is Mads Burnell beating Clay Collard yet Clay is in the playoffs. It's just weird to stomach.
Same thing happened with Vassell and Moldavsky
 
TorontoTO said:
Same thing happened with Vassell and Moldavsky
Same thing happens multiple times every year. It's really fucking stupid and makes no sense from a casual's perspective. The idea of win and advance is as easy a concept to understand as there is. Lose and advance anyway because you had more points due to your last match? I understand but I'm a 0.1% MMA autist. The casual MMA fan trying in earnest to follow PFL is going to be confused.

16 man tournament, reserve bouts on each card. Win a reserve bout but don't get in the next round? Fight in another reserve bout. Maybe even against someone who lost in the round prior. Meanwhile you have other non tournament fights on each card that (hopefully) have a level of intrigue. This isn't that hard.
 
