It's been pretty damn good. I'm not excited about the season format anymore and think they should just move to single elimination tournaments and mix a bunch of non season bouts into each card, but you can't really complain about the talent in the season. It's top notch.



One thing that kills me about the season format is one guy will lose and miss the playoffs when the guy he beat gets in because the guy who just lost won his last fight by finish or whatever. It's just stupid. I get that it's a season but it's a 2 fight season lol... it just doesn't work. The recent example is Mads Burnell beating Clay Collard yet Clay is in the playoffs. It's just weird to stomach.