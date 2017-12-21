Face/Off needs a reboot and trilogy

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

It's been long enough since the original movie. Why not make a reboot/update the story and spin it out to a trilogy. The basic plot as ludicrous as it sounds is actually really convenient to be linked to other storylines/current events: North Korea, ISIS, A.I., you name it.

The John Woo style may be out of date: doves, incessant slo-mo, counterstrike VG shootout tactics, random Mexican standoffs, but you can replace it with some John Wick style choreography.

 
For a reboot, they need to recast all of the major roles.
 
Take away the style that makes it somewhat memorable and you're kind of just left with a nonsensical premise, aren't you? I don't know how this movie gets stretched into six meaningful hours.
 
No...stop trying to turn gold into diamond.
 
I'll update here with my ideas of the new trilogy. Meanwhile I gotta go to work xD.
 
Probably the dumbest movie that I actually like
 
If they ever remake that movie, the two main characters with similar body types.
 
ASKING for another goddamn reboot?

<bball1>
 
I'd be cool with a reboot, not a trilogy though. Face/Off is awesome as hell, one of my favorite 90's action movies.
 
Face/Off is the greatest documentary of all time.
 
the John Woo cheesiness is what made the movie great. A less flamboyant approach will ruin the delicate balance.
 
Vincent-Vega-Wearing-a-Nicolas-Cage-Mask.gif
 
I don't know. That movie was kind of a letdown as a John Woo fan at the time. It looked nice. But give me A Better Tomorrow 1 & 2 instead.
 
Did you think FaceOff was good? Or do you have a fondness for it?
 
What a dumb flick. No idea why people like it so much. Just horrible
 
I literally dragged my parents to watch it in the theaters when I was 10. I forgot about it for years until the Nic Cage memes became popular. So yes, I have a fondness for it.
 
