Extremely satisfying to watch the booth's narrative crumble in real time during the Cortes-Acosta / Despaigne fight

Connection Lost
Orange Belt
@Orange
Mar 5, 2023
- 489
- 556
Anyone else notice how one-sided they were at the start of the fight?
They couldn't have been rooting harder for Despaigne, hyping him up immediately and were unable to even talk about Cortes-Acosta until he started clearly dominating. It was all "Despaigne should do X" and "Despaigne can't let Cortes-Acosta do Y". You could hear them start to get uncomfortable after the takedown in Rd 2. Clearly they were hoping they had another Ngannou on their hands.
