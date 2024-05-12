Extremely satisfying to watch the booth's narrative crumble in real time during the Cortes-Acosta / Despaigne fight

Anyone else notice how one-sided they were at the start of the fight?

They couldn't have been rooting harder for Despaigne, hyping him up immediately and were unable to even talk about Cortes-Acosta until he started clearly dominating. It was all "Despaigne should do X" and "Despaigne can't let Cortes-Acosta do Y". You could hear them start to get uncomfortable after the takedown in Rd 2. Clearly they were hoping they had another Ngannou on their hands.