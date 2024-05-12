Extremely satisfying to watch the booth's narrative crumble in real time during the Cortes-Acosta / Despaigne fight

Anyone else notice how one-sided they were at the start of the fight?
They couldn't have been rooting harder for Despaigne, hyping him up immediately and were unable to even talk about Cortes-Acosta until he started clearly dominating. It was all "Despaigne should do X" and "Despaigne can't let Cortes-Acosta do Y". You could hear them start to get uncomfortable after the takedown in Rd 2. Clearly they were hoping they had another Ngannou on their hands.
 
yes i was really satisfied to watch a 15 minutes boring shitfest, thanks Acosta saving us from a first round knockout
seriously, of course they were hyping Despaigne up, like they do some fighters, why wouldn't they? as long as it's not retarded stuff like cruz's "conor getting punch on purpose to tire him out"
really we're all losing seeing Despaigne abysmal grappling getting exposed like that
 
azerty said:
seriously, of course they were hyping Despaigne up, like they do some fighters, why wouldn't they? as long as it's not retarded stuff like cruz's "conor getting punch on purpose to tire him out"
really we're all losing seeing Despaigne abysmal grappling getting exposed like that
You know real MMA fans were in the their circles taking about Waldo's decisions wins, just as much as they were Robelis' KO streak.

I'm a grappling fan, I'm usually rooting for the grappler, but yeah, watching Despaigne get exposed wasn't good for MMA/UFC/HW division. I was bummed out at how bad he was.
 
