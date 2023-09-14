Explain Stock Investing To A Complete Noob

MLarson said: I now next to nothing about investing so my questions are:



1. What's the main reason you do it?

2. Is it worth it?

3. If it is How do I start

4. Things to avoid



And there may be good questions I have not posted from other posters may have. Click to expand...

1. Mitigate risk. People talk about diversifying investment, the main reason is risk reduction. Personally I still think invest all your money in stocks no matter how wide spread the different types you invest, is not diversifying investment. I already invested in business, real estate, savings insurance, and adding stocks to further spread my investment just makes sense.2. Yes. I exclusively invest in ETFs, they tend to be more stable. I split 50% in high yield etfs and 50% in tech etfs.3. I don't know what the regulation it is you have there, for me, I just downloaded some apps and went to the bank to get approved.4. Speculating instead of investing. IMO, If you're playing the stock market, you're not really investing, it's more like gambling.