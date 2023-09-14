Explain Stock Investing To A Complete Noob

MLarson

MLarson

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 3, 2023
Messages
2,513
Reaction score
4,117
I now next to nothing about investing so my questions are:

1. What's the main reason you do it?
2. Is it worth it?
3. If it is How do I start
4. Things to avoid

And there may be good questions I have not posted from other posters may have.
 
dc007 said:
Buy low, sell high
Click to expand...
tenor.gif
 
I think before you consider investing in the stock market you need to first have a good grasp of your personal finance. Depending on your scenario, financial footing, risk tolerance and goals you can then consider investing in the stock market.

Don't be one of those guys telling me you just bought TSLA stock, but then tell me you just bought a new car, have $10k in credit card debt and still live in your mom's basement.
 
boingyman said:
I think before you consider investing in the stock market you need to first have a good grasp of your personal finance. Depending on your scenario, financial footing, risk tolerance and goals you can then consider investing in the stock market.

Don't be one of those guys telling me you just bought TSLA stock, but then tell me you just bought a new car, have $10k in credit card debt and still live in your mom's basement.
Click to expand...

Actually I live in the Attic.
 
Seriously though if you know what you are doing can it make you money here and now as well as for your retirement?
 
Last edited:
MLarson said:
I now next to nothing about investing so my questions are:

1. What's the main reason you do it?
2. Is it worth it?
3. If it is How do I start
4. Things to avoid

And there may be good questions I have not posted from other posters may have.
Click to expand...

Buying individual stocks is kinda like gambling, unless you are buying high dividend low growth stable stocks for consistent cash flow. Index funds have been shown to consistently outperform expert stock traders, but you need to be patient, just like how we treat Erick Silva. But it sure feels good to pick a winning stock dc

You can sign up for a brokerage account on Robin Hood, and your bank usually has brokerage service that may give you a discount on trading. Also don't put in what you can't afford, and definitely don't use leverage unless you are very experienced and has money to burn

dc007 said:
Buy low, sell high
Click to expand...
Shit, so that's what I've been doing wrong. I thought it is buy high sell low

<TheWire1>
 
[QUOTE="MLarson ] if you know what you are doing can it make you get money here and now as well as for your retirement?[/QUOTE]

Yes, if you know what you are doing.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Buying individual stocks is kinda like gambling, unless you are buying high dividend low growth stable stocks for consistent cash flow. Index funds have been shown to consistently outperform expert stock traders, but you need to be patient, just like how we treat Erick Silva. But it sure feels good to pick a winning stock dc

You can sign up for a brokerage account on Robin Hood, and your bank usually has brokerage service that may give you a discount on trading. Also don't put in what you can't afford, and definitely don't use leverage unless you are very experienced and has money to burn


Shit, so that's what I've been doing wrong. I thought it is buy high sell low

<TheWire1>
Click to expand...

You're thinking of get high and sell low. It's confusing, I know.
 
Diversify and remember bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered. Back in 2020-2021 everyone thought they were investing geniuses. Ask the pigs how they are doing now.

Also remember. You could learn how to read financial statements, have a good understanding of technicals and fundamentals, but chances are you probably won't beat the S&P500. Even ivy league hedge fund managers on average can't beat it. DCA in a broad index fund or ETF, have patience and don't waste your time and energy on "learning" how to be an investor.
 
MLarson said:
I now next to nothing about investing so my questions are:

1. What's the main reason you do it?
2. Is it worth it?
3. If it is How do I start
4. Things to avoid

And there may be good questions I have not posted from other posters may have.
Click to expand...

1. Mitigate risk. People talk about diversifying investment, the main reason is risk reduction. Personally I still think invest all your money in stocks no matter how wide spread the different types you invest, is not diversifying investment. I already invested in business, real estate, savings insurance, and adding stocks to further spread my investment just makes sense.
2. Yes. I exclusively invest in ETFs, they tend to be more stable. I split 50% in high yield etfs and 50% in tech etfs.
3. I don't know what the regulation it is you have there, for me, I just downloaded some apps and went to the bank to get approved.
4. Speculating instead of investing. IMO, If you're playing the stock market, you're not really investing, it's more like gambling.
 
nonoob said:
[QUOTE="MLarson ] if you know what you are doing can it make you get money here and now as well as for your retirement?

Yes, if you know what you are doing.
Click to expand...

You dont even quote properly. TS you need to invest all your money in 1 stock and its best to invest when you know nothing. The more you do it the more you lose. Invest in things that have longevity and will be here in the future. Blockbuster, Cinemas, Gamestop.
 
People making money off the cut corners of capitalism. The ultimate crime.
 
Learn how to read charts and swing trade.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,947
Messages
56,163,329
Members
175,090
Latest member
GloveParadox

Share this page

Back
Top