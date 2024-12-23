What are the ethics of investing in energy/oil?

I was rewatching The Big Short. And one of the lines that always sticks out to me is when Brad Pitt tells the two guys he helped to stop acting happy for betting against the US economy and the people.



Makes sense. But what about investing in oil, something pretty essential for most people. If you invest in oil, you are hoping that the price will go up so you make a profit. However higher gas prices hit the peoples pockets.



What is the ethical difference here? Is it that investing is just considered a more positive sentiment, and in the case of oil investing, a more obtainable way for people to get some money back from the high gas prices they would have to pay?



i guess the same goes for healthcare. It just seems like the ethical questions for participating in those markets are different from investing in say, Walmart.



What is the main sentiment around these topics in the investing/trading world?