Examples of Technical Brawlers

Which fighters would you consider to be "Technical Brawlers"?

I think both Brian Stann and Wanderlei Silva fit nicely into this category and I will post their fight for reference and to which is still my all time favorite MMA fight ever! Just such sweet violence. Not afraid to exchange and not afraid to get into the thick of it so to speak but still very calculated in picking their shots..

If you have not seen this fight you are in for a treat.. but I would still like to see some more examples of fighters that could fall into this category..

 
I was coming here to post Wanderlei. It just looked like a violent whirlwind, but he'd set up shots, throw deadly accurate combinations, and use great footwork. He knew what he was doing and what he was doing took a lot of skill. He just executed with utter brutality.

This thread also can't go too far without shouting out Tank Abbott. He talked like he just wanted a sloppy bar brawl, but he had solid technique and would mix up his striking and wrestling very nicely to allow him to either throw bombs from a distance or crack you in close.
 
OIP.eBQuiJmXapsKJztYXpdWbQAAAA


d71897f8-042416-ufc-robbie-lawler-gallery6.jpg



OIP.WjVidOITS9O0o4KaEsEzigHaE8
 
Nick Diaz
Robbie Lawler
Cowboy
Justin Gaethje (particularly post Eddie/Poirier 1)

Dustin Poirier
Eddie Alvarez

Shogun
Dan Henderson

Chris Leben
Wandy
 
I have seen this fight multiple times so I obviously know the outcome but every time I rewatch it I still get nervous like it's a live PPV and it's happening for the first time, it's crazy. lmao you can just feel the intensity in that staredown.
 
I had a list of several fights like this I was showing to my girl when we first started dating. This was on the list.
 
Robbie Lawler the stand out. You knew that every fight he had was going to be excellent.
The MacDonald fight is still the best in the history of the sport.
 
are you just posting specific fights? because that doesn't really fit the criteria of the thread.

Chris Leben god love him is the opposite of a technical brawler he is just a straight up brawler that relied heavily on the gifts he was given his deadly left hand and granite chin. There wasn't a whole lot of technique or calculation in his striking just throw haymakers until one lands. lol
 
