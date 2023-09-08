Mack Yancy
For context, this is the tweet that has been used as the initial spark of the #bantheADL hashtag as documented in the atlantic article here: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/09/adl-twitter-jonathan-greenblatt/675258/
This tweet in particular has been described as being from an 'overt white nationalist'.
Just for some context, Jake Shields has posted other tweets that are racial in nature, including ignoring evidence of Nick Fuentes being a white nationalist.
And suggesting that asians lack critical thinking.
And of course, defending Kanye:
So what do you think?