  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Ex-UFC fighter Jake Shields under fire from the Anti-Defamation League

Mack Yancy

Mack Yancy

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 28, 2022
Messages
2,730
Reaction score
2,849
9Z4wAbS.png


For context, this is the tweet that has been used as the initial spark of the #bantheADL hashtag as documented in the atlantic article here: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/09/adl-twitter-jonathan-greenblatt/675258/

This tweet in particular has been described as being from an 'overt white nationalist'.

Just for some context, Jake Shields has posted other tweets that are racial in nature, including ignoring evidence of Nick Fuentes being a white nationalist.



And suggesting that asians lack critical thinking.

kI5H0op.png


And of course, defending Kanye:

7D0PxEX.png


So what do you think?
 
Mack Yancy said:
9Z4wAbS.png


For context, this is the tweet that has been used as the initial spark of the #bantheADL hashtag as documented in the atlantic article here: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/09/adl-twitter-jonathan-greenblatt/675258/

This tweet in particular has been described as being from an 'overt white nationalist'.

Just for some context, Jake Shields has posted other tweets that are racial in nature, including ignoring evidence of Nick Fuentes being a white nationalist.



And suggesting that asians lack critical thinking.

kI5H0op.png


And of course, defending Kanye:

7D0PxEX.png


So what do you think?
Click to expand...

Those are all blatantly racist. Fuck Jake Shields.
 
Meh... I could list dozens of Democrats / Leftist talking heads that have said far far worse and they are celebrated by the Left. To me... this is just "outrage" for the sake of being upset, because he doesn't tow the Left Cult line.

How many of you are offended?

 
Last edited:
Whippy McGee said:
Meh... I could list dozens of Democrats / Leftist talking that have said far far worse and they are celebrated by the Left. To me... this is just "outrage" for the sake of being upset, because he doesn't tow the Left Cult line.

How many of you are offended?

Click to expand...

Dang, I was hoping that fella would be funny...no such luck.

Oh, and Jake has ALWAYS been this way, this isn't CTE, it's Jake Shields.
 
Mack Yancy said:
9Z4wAbS.png


For context, this is the tweet that has been used as the initial spark of the #bantheADL hashtag as documented in the atlantic article here: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/09/adl-twitter-jonathan-greenblatt/675258/

This tweet in particular has been described as being from an 'overt white nationalist'.

Just for some context, Jake Shields has posted other tweets that are racial in nature, including ignoring evidence of Nick Fuentes being a white nationalist.



And suggesting that asians lack critical thinking.

kI5H0op.png


And of course, defending Kanye:

7D0PxEX.png


So what do you think?
Click to expand...


I think anyone that says "white lives matter" is a bit of a thick cunt, to be perfectly honest.

Jake has always seemed like a low level troll to me, but I've not been on the mighty X for some time, so am not up to date with his rattlings.

He just says a lot of silly stuff.

Asians wearing masks because they're "not thinking" is an excellent example of how much of a fucking whopper meal he is - I mean, in big Asian cities, people wearing masks due to pollution has been a common sight for a long time, and has nothing to do with Covid.

The fact Jake is so thick that he assumes people taking measures against pollution is mindless says a lot about his critical thinking skills. Cultures tend to export their tendencies, so people wearing masks in Hawaii isn't a big deal unless you're a retard.

In fact, anyone wearing a mask for any reason isn't a big deal, and it's really nobody else's business as to why they're doing it. Jake will do all sorts of things in life that make absolutely no sense, but most people are happy to let him get on with his life.
 
Siver! said:
I think anyone that says "white lives matter" is a bit of a thick cunt, to be perfectly honest.

Jake has always seemed like a low level troll to me, but I've not been on the mighty X for some time, so am not up to date with his rattlings.

He just says a lot of silly stuff.

Asians wearing masks because they're "not thinking" is an excellent example of how much of a fucking whopper meal he is - I mean, in big Asian cities, people wearing masks due to pollution has been a common sight for a long time, and has nothing to do with Covid.

The fact Jake is so thick that he assumes people taking measures against pollution is mindless says a lot about his critical thinking skills. Cultures tend to export their tendencies, so people wearing masks in Hawaii isn't a big deal unless you're a retard.

In fact, anyone wearing a mask for any reason isn't a big deal, and it's really nobody else's business as to why they're doing it. Jake will do all sorts of things in life that make absolutely no sense, but most people are happy to let him get on with his life.
Click to expand...

Pollution? lol..

What's that have to do with wearing a mask?... on a beach?... in Hawaii?... He's right. Take them off and enjoy the sun, ocean breeze and fresh air in your face. You're literally in the one place on the planet where it's impossible to catch any airborne virus... Even if a person was oozing covid out of every orifice were to set up on a towel next to you on a beach, it would be impossible to catch.

And it's not just a big city China thing. A huge number of asians wear them here. There's a very large thai and vietnemese population here and they're often wearing masks. Honestly, I give two shits about it, because it's stuck in their brains that they need to wear them. You could show these people all the studies how masks are useless for respiratory viruses all day long... and they'll still insist

If it makes them feel better.. go for it. But I'm still going to laugh at them in my head. Especially the dummies wearing them in their car, driving solo.

Covid broke a lot of people's brains. You can thank the media for that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,121
Messages
55,739,382
Members
174,914
Latest member
SporterGo

Share this page

Back
Top