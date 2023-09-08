I think anyone that says "white lives matter" is a bit of a thick cunt, to be perfectly honest.



Jake has always seemed like a low level troll to me, but I've not been on the mighty X for some time, so am not up to date with his rattlings.



He just says a lot of silly stuff.



Asians wearing masks because they're "not thinking" is an excellent example of how much of a fucking whopper meal he is - I mean, in big Asian cities, people wearing masks due to pollution has been a common sight for a long time, and has nothing to do with Covid.



The fact Jake is so thick that he assumes people taking measures against pollution is mindless says a lot about his critical thinking skills. Cultures tend to export their tendencies, so people wearing masks in Hawaii isn't a big deal unless you're a retard.



In fact, anyone wearing a mask for any reason isn't a big deal, and it's really nobody else's business as to why they're doing it. Jake will do all sorts of things in life that make absolutely no sense, but most people are happy to let him get on with his life.