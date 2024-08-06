Elections Everything was going Kamala Harris’ way. Then came the market sell-off.

Looks like the market sell could be a potical nightmare for the Democrats.
A Huge Market Sell off that happened this week which saw markets in North America, Japan fell likely is a sign that the ecmocny isn't doing well.

This is not what the Liberals needed.
Blaming the Market sell off on Trump and saying it was Trump fault i dont think that is going to work.

On the Market Sell off/Nose Dive.
when the economy is overheated, inflation is rising, market speculation is rampant, and there is significant uncertainty about the path of an economy.
Everything was going Kamala Harris’ way. Then came the market sell-off.

Democrats aren’t ready for the Kamala Harris honeymoon to end. Monday’s stock market plunge is reminding them it can’t last forever.

The global stock market tumbles represented a dramatic reversal from the cooling inflation and steady growth economists had been heralding in recent weeks. It’s also an unnerving reminder to Democrats, on the eve of Harris’ vice presidential pick, that public gloominess over the economy could hurt the campaign.
I'm often reminded these days of the tag line for Alien Vs Predator for the Atari Jaguar:

"Whoever wins, we lose"
 
WhiteMousse said:
I'm often reminded these days of the tag line for Alien Vs Predator for the Atari Jaguar:

"Whoever wins, we lose"
Pulled one out of the arhvies!

Man grew up in wealth!

The Atari Jaguar! Wasnt that one expensive console? Up there with the Neo-GEO
 
